South Newsmakers: Varun Tej-Lavanya's engagement date, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's pic and more

It was another big week in the Southern film industry with a lot of speculative news, movie announcements, events and viral photo moments. Pinkvilla's exclusive report on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement date took social media by storm. On the other hand, Tollywood actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his ladylove Rakshita Shetty in a grand ceremony on June 3.

Besides this, Kamal Haasan being offered Rs 150 crore for a role in Prabhas' Project K has left everyone in shock. However, there is no official confirmation about him being a part of Nag Ashwin's film. In other news, Chiranjeevi's misleading news on being diagnosed with cancer left his fans and close friends worried.

Let's take a look at what happened this week in the South Indian film industry:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement update:

While they are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship, Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed that Varun Tej and Lavanya will get engaged on June 9. Yes, you read that right! "The preparations have already kickstarted and it will see the entire mega family together under one roof again. Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and others will be attending the event," revealed our source.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's viral photo from Turkey.

Amidst their shoot for the upcoming film Kushi, Samantha shared a picture of her enjoying lunch with co-star and friend Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey. She also penned a heartwarming note for Deverakonda as she thanked him for being with her through thick and thin. "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!," wrote Samantha along with a photo of them enjoying lunch together.

Chiranjeevi reacts to rumours about him being diagnosed with cancer



Chiranjeevi's recent statement was misunderstood and soon reports started doing rounds that the megastar was diagnosed with cancer. He issued a clarification regarding the same and said that in his statement he had said if the polyps weren't removed it 'would have turned out to be cancer'. "But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started publishing web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also, an appeal to such journalists: don't write nonsense without understanding the subject," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty wedding

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty tied the knot this week in a grand wedding ceremony on June 3 in Jaipur. RRR star Ram Charan and a few big politicians were seen at the wedding ceremony of Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty. Rakshita is an IT employee and granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passed away at 39



Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, June 2. According to media reports, he was rushed to hospital after he complained of severe chest pain. Nithin Gopi was unmarried and living a happy life professionally and personally with his parents at an apartment in Bengaluru.

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan no more



In another shocking piece of news, Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at the age of 49 on May 30. Tovino Thomas, who shared a screen with Harish in Minnal Murali, took to social media and offered condolence.

Kamal Haasan reportedly offered Rs 150 crore for Project K



In a piece of speculative news that has taken the internet by storm, Kamal Haasan has been offered Rs 150 crore for a role in Prabhas starrer Project K. He has been approached to play the antagonist’s role in Nag Ashwin's film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. However, a few reports state it is just a rumour. The makers and Kamal Haasan's team have not reacted to the reports claiming that he has been offered Rs 150 crore remuneration.

Nikhil's new film is titled Swayambhu

The makers of Nikhil’s 20th movie unleashed the first look of the movie on the actor’s birthday. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the film is titled Swayambhu. The first-look poster presents Nikhil as a ferocious warrior on the battlefield.

