South Newsmakers: Vijay Deverakonda’s collab with Sukumar to Bharat Ratna recommended for SP Balasubrahmanyam

We are back with the list of most important news articles that happened in the South entertainment industry last week. While some new movies’ announcements have made the fans excited, the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam is still lingering in the thoughts of many. This week, we have some exciting new announcements, and the South Indian Chief Ministers are all set to send a recommendation to the Film Chamber to honour SP Balasubrahmanyam with Bharat Ratna. Scroll on to know all the important happenings this week.

1. Bharat Ratna recommendation for SP Balasubrahmanyam: The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce is planning to get letters from Chief Ministers of all South states and request the Central Government to confer Bharat Ratna for the renowned playback singer SP Balasubramaniam. A condolence prayer meeting was held for the singer on Wednesday in Chennai. It should be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has already written to the Center recommending to honour the singer with Bharat Ratna.

2. SP Charan’s clarifications of rumours about his father’s medical bills: While addressing the press to clear the rumors that are making the rounds following SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise, his son and actor-director SP Charan issued clarifications on a number of things. During the press release, he stated that though he paid the bill amounts in parts, and some were covered in insurance, the hospital management came forward to waive off a huge chunk in the total bill amount.

3. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Anthology: Critically acclaimed directors Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj have come together for a dream project titled, Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The directors will work together for an anthology of five Tamil short films featuring stories of love, new beginnings, second chances and a glimmer of hope. Putham Pudhu Kaalai will release in over 200 countries and territories on Amazon Prime.

4. Vijay Deverakonda’s collaboration with director Sukumar: Putting an end to all the speculations that were going on about Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, the actor has now officially announced his collaboration with top director Sukumar for an ambitious movie. Announcing the film, Deverakonda wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda.. The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

5. Paava Kadhaigal: In what looks like an anthology rain in Tamil cinema, yet another such film titled Paava Kadhaigal was announced. This anthology will be directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. It is revealed that the film will have stories about how love, pride and honour influence a relationship, and how they create complexity in a relationship. Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it is expected that the film’s release date will be announced soon.

6. Pre-look poster of Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film Check unveiled: The pre-look poster of Nithiin’s next film directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti was launched by popular director Koratala Siva on Thursday evening. In the poster, what we see is cuffed hands. With the pre-look poster, it is assumed that Nithiin will be playing someone with a rough outlook and it hints that the film will be a prison drama. For the unversed, Chandra Sekhar Yeleti is known for making nail-biting films like Aithe, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Prayanam and more.

7. Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal’s Mosagallu teaser released: Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter space and released the teaser of Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal's much-anticipated Telugu film, Mosagallu. Last year, on the occasion of Vishnu Manchu's birthday, the makers of the film revealed the first look poster. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu is based on the biggest IT scam that rocked the world.

