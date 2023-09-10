South Newsmakers: Vijay's mention REMOVED from Atlee's speech, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda live-in rumors

The South Indian film industry has been buzzing with exciting news and updates this week. From the trailer of 800 to the release of Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty, it has been an eventful week for the South Indian film industry. This week, a few celebrities also made headlines for their achievements, new projects, and controversies too. Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo in saree has sparked rumors of her being in a live-in relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

In another heartbreaking news, the actor and Tamil filmmaker Marimuthu died due to cardiac arrest. Here's a look at this week's top news from Southern cinema that made headlines for various reasons.

Was Thalapathy Vijay’s mention edited out of Atlee’s speech at Jawan event?

Jawan director Atlee was all praise for Vijay Thalapathy at the audio launch of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in Chennai. However, a few fans claimed that portions of Atlee’s speech about Thalapathy Vijay, from the Jawan audio launch event were edited out from the telecast on Sun TV channel. It was soon clarified that Sun TV channel had not edited the clip and it was not an official partner for Jawan's audio launch event. Karthik Ravivarma, whose X (formerly known as Twitter) handle says he is a film distributor and a cinema trade analyst, claimed, "Verified News: #Jawan Pre-release event not edited by SunTV… they only telecast the footage which given by the production team… Sun TV has not done anything wrong in this issue… Note:- (Sun TV is not offical partner to telecast the event they gave 2 hours prime time slot to promote jawan bsce they doing next film with Atlee)." Shah Rukh and Atlee are yet to react to the development.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda live-in relationship rumors

Rashmika Mandanna recently posted a photo of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a saree. However, what caught everyone's attention was the backdrop of the photo that hinted that Rashmika had clicked it at Vijay Deverakonda’s home. According to a viral post on Reddit, the backdrop of Rashmika's photo looked very much similar to that of Vijay's recent photo. This led to speculations that they are in a live-in relationship.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

After watching Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's latest film Jawan, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

RRR director, SS Rajamouli also took to X, (formerly Twitter) and shared, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)"

Filmmaker Marimuthu passes away

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, known for his role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, passed away on September 8. He was 57. According to media reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest while dubbing for a TV serial. Many celebs like Rajinikanth, Karthi, Nelson Dilipkumar, and others took to social media to offer condolences to the actor-filmmaker. Rajinikanth's tweet in Tamil loosely translates to, "Marimuth is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

