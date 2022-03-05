South Newsmakers of the Week: Adipurush release date, Radhe Shyam trailer to Ponniyin Selvan-I first look

Another week passed by and so much has happened in the South film industry. As the movies are back with a bang at theatres, this week's hot topic was Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which are gearing up for the big releases. Apart from that, new updates of Tamil movies Vikram and Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan were out. Here is a list of the biggest newsmakers of the week. Check out:

Maamannan

Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu will be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s third directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

Ponniyin Selvan-1

The much-anticipated magnum opus, PS-1, Mani Ratnam directorial's Ponniyin Selvan is all set to hit the big screen this year on September 30. The first look posters of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha were also released.

Vikram

Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil's release date will be out on March 14 at 6 PM. It is to be noted that the Vikram team wrapped up the entire shoot after 100 days of shooting.

Radhe Shyam

Ahead of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam release, the makers today hosted a grand trailer launch event as they unveiled the video. The trailer promises a war between love and destiny. From making a grand entry to opening up about marriage, pan-Indian releases, Indian cinema growing, and more, Pooja and Prabhas spoke about many things.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

The entertaining trailer of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan was dropped. The video starts on a light note with some upbeat dialogues and romantic banter, but it smoothly transitions to a typical tale of action-packed revenge and drama.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush will be out in theatres worldwide in 3D on 12 January 2023. The makers of the film, including the leads, announced the news on social media.

Maaran

The trailer of Dhanush's much-awaited upcoming film Maaran is out. The trailer packs a punch with action and thrilling elements as the actor is playing the role of a journalist in the movie.

