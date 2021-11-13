South Newsmakers of the week: Adipurush wrap up, RRR's Nattu Nattu song to Don first look
This week has been full of exciting updates in the South film industry. A lot of what happened especially in Tollywood and Mollywood. Fans are very excited to know about all the news about movies and your favourite celebrities. From two big releases like Kurup and Pushpaka Vimanam to new films get launched like Bholaa Shankar and NBK107. However, RRR's second single Nattu Naatu is the top newsmaker of this week as fans are going gaga over it. Take a look at all the important events of the South Entertainment industry right here:
Kurup release:
Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup movie with a lot of buzz and got a successful verdict from the audience. From promotions, the bromance with Vijay Deverakonda to the trailer being played on Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Pushpaka Vimanam:
As Vijay Deverakonda has produced this film and also starred his brother Anand in it, he left no stone unturned to promote this. His kind gesture to a fan to stylish entry at premiere night, everything caught everyone's attention.
Adipurush wrap up
Prabhas wrapped the shooting of his pan-Indian film Adipurush in 103 days. The film, directed by Om Raut, will see Kriti Sanon playing the leading lady opposite Prabhas. While Prabhas portrays Lord Rama, Kriti will be seen essaying Janaki in Adipurush. The post-production work of 'Adipurush' is currently underway.
RRR Nattu Nattu song
RRR makers have released a second track titled, Naatu Naatu that looks every bit exciting. The foot-tapping number manages to hit the right chord with its captivating visuals and the dance performances of the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are unmissable. The Telugu version of the song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj.
Kartikeya Gummakonda wedding
Kartikeya Gummakonda, popularly known for films like RX100 and Valimai, will tie the knot on November 21, 2021, in Hyderabad in presence of his family and friends. The actor met Lohitha in 2010 during his college days and ever since then, the couple have been in a relationship.
Bholaa Shankar
Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming action entertainer Bhola Shankar was launched in presence of leading lady Tamannaah Bhatia and the shooting will go on floors soon. Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot on Chiranjeevi, while VV Vinayak switched on the camera.
Rachita Ram
Rachita Ram's recent statement about the first night during the press conference while promoting her Kannada film Love You Rachchu didn't go quite well as she is facing wrath from Kannada Kranthi Dal. The committee also requested the film chamber to put a ban on her.
Don first look
Sivakarthikeyan treated fans with the much-awaited first look from his upcoming film Don. Unlike the title, the poster looks fun. The first look received a crazy response from audiences as it trended on social media and fans went gaga over it.
