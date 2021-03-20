South Newsmakers Of The Week: Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita in RRR to Thala Ajith’s Valimai update

From Thala Ajith's Valimai update to the release of Alia Bhatt's first look in RRR, this week saw a whole lot of things happen in the South showbiz.

The weekend is here and so are we with our list of all the unmissable updates from the South entertainment industry. This we have some big updates including the release of from the upcoming magnum opus RRR. The most awaited update from the upcoming film of Thala Ajith titled Valimai was also revealed by the makers of the film. New teasers and first look posters were also released this week. Read on to know all the important happenings in the South industry in case you have missed any.

Virata Parvam’s teaser release: Teaser of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Virata Parvam was released by megastar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Nandita Das and Priya Mani in the lead roles while Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand will be seen playing key supporting roles. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have cranked the camera.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s first look from James released: A special poster of Puneeth Rajkumar from his upcoming flick James was released by the actor on his birthday. Directed by Chethan Kumar, James marks the maiden collaboration between Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and the director. The film also features Priya Anand as the female lead, while well-known Telugu actor Meka Srikanth will be seen playing a key supporting role. Rangayana Raghu and Mukesh Rishi will also be seen in the flick.

Soorarai Pottru fails to get nominated for Oscars: Suriya and Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru failed to get nominated for Oscars 2021. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film had a direct release on Amazon Prime as a Diwali special. Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. Though the film had a direct OTT release, it was a huge success as fans flooded Twitter with positive reviews.

First look of Thala Ajith from Valimai to be released on May 1: After a long wait, it was announced by Boney Kapoor that the film’s first look poster will be revealed on Thala Ajith’s birthday which happens to be on May 1. It was also revealed that the promotional activities of the film will also be started on the same day. He wrote, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50."

Alia Bhatt’s look as Sita in RRR was revealed: The first look poster of Alia Bhatt in the upcoming magnum opus RRR was released by the makers on the actress’ birthday. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the leading lady. will be seen in a supporting role.

Fahadh Faasil’s Irul trailer was released: Netflix India released the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Irul and announced that it will get a direct release on the video streaming platform on April 2. Irul stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles and it is touted to be a thriller about a serial killer who hates women.

