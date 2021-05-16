South Newsmakers Of The Week: Anushka Shetty's unseen viral photo, Jr NTR tests COVID 19 positive and more

This week, Allu Arjun recovered from the deadly virus while RRR star Jr NTR tested positive for COVID 19. The actor and his family members have home quarantine and are doing well.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a lot of celebrities losing their lives along with thousands of common people. In the last few weeks, the South Indian film industry has lost a lot of young and talented celebs due to COVID-19 complications. With a heavy heart, this week was no different. While India grieves for all the lives lost during the pandemic, Telugu star Allu Arjun has finally recovered from the deadly virus. Here's a look at the top news of the week from the South entertainment world.

1. Anushka Shetty's viral photo: Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's chubby and no-makeup unseen photo has taken social media by storm. One can see in the photo, the actress has gained weight amidst lockdown and flashing her cute smile. Apparently, the picture was taken by her friends during her visit to Haridwar last December. However, netizens are not trolling Anushka Shetty for her massive body transformation but are elated to see her happy as ever with that cute smile.

2. Actor Joker Thulasi's demise: Tamil actor Joker Thulasi passed away on May 10 in Chennai due to COVID-19. He was known for his roles in well-known films such as Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum. Radikaa Sarathkumar remembered Joker Thulasi for his childlike enthusiasm. She wrote, "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm."

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/OUCdZqbnVm — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

3. Actor-host TNR's demise: Popular actor and anchor T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR passed away on May 11 due to COVID-19. Actor Nani to Vijay Deverakonda, many Tollywood celebs offered condolences to TNR's family for the loss.

Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love.. pic.twitter.com/DQqzhGnhAc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 10, 2021

4. Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19: Jr NTR recently took to his Twitter spaced and shared he has tested positive for COVID-19. The RRR actor wrote, "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

5. Ace Scriptwriter Dennis Joseph no more: Malayalam scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday night, May 10. Mohanlal penned an emotional note on Facebook as he credited Dennis for making him what he is today in the industry today. Sharing a candid photo with Dennis, Mammooty, on the other hand, wrote, "The untimely demise of Dennis Joseph makes me so sad. The brother-like friend who was with me through growth and exhaustion is no more, he will be remembered through all the films written and directed. Wishing you eternal peace."

6. Allu Arjun recovers from COVID-19: After 15-days of home quarantine, Allu Arjun took to social media and shared he has finally tested negative. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE."

7. Ghilli actor Maran succumbs to Covid 19: Popular Tamil supporting actor and stunt man Maran passed away on May 12, due to COVID-19 complications. He was 48.

8. Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away: Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away today on May 15 following a massive heart attack. Pawnraj was also co-director for Ponraman Perumal, known professionally as Ponram. Pawnraj last worked as a co-director for Vijay Sethupathi's cop film, #VJS46.

