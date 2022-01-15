South Newsmakers Of Week: Bhavana Menon's assault case, Siddharth-Saina Nehwal's controversry & more
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
The first song from superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was expected to release on January 26. However, now the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have updated that the song release has been delayed due to Covid-19 cases within the crew of the film. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the news on Twitter, “Just wait for the song! It'll be worth it.” Lead actress Keerthy Suresh also tested positive this week, she announced it through her social media handle.
Acharya
It is confirmed now that the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is postponed due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. The project was earlier slated to be out on 4 February. The new release date for the project has not been announced yet.
Dileep
Actor Dileep is currently in the news for the 2017 assault and attack case. The case has been postponed to Tuesday. The Kerala High Court, on Friday, deferred the case stating that it needs further study on the fresh revelations made against the actor. The police also informed the court that until then Dileep will not be arrested.
Dhanush
Dhanush's upcoming film ‘Maaran’ will now be premiered directly on OTT. The moviemakers on January 13 made the official announcement. The official statement from the movie makers states that the movie is gearing up for a direct OTT premiere and it will be released in February 2022. Here is the official announcement!