South Newsmakers Of Week: Bhavana Menon's assault case, Siddharth-Saina Nehwal's controversry & more

The second week of January 2022 took a huge turnover with film being postponed and celebs testing positive for COVID-19. From Mahesh Babu to Keerthy Suresh, many celebs tested positive. Films like Acharya, Salute and others announced pushed their released dates due to COVID-19 and theatres shut down. Actor Dileep's assault case was the biggest highlight of the week and the actress Bhavna Menon revealed her identity and shared a public statement. Take a look at news happenings of week: Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The first song from superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was expected to release on January 26. However, now the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have updated that the song release has been delayed due to Covid-19 cases within the crew of the film. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the news on Twitter, “Just wait for the song! It'll be worth it.” Lead actress Keerthy Suresh also tested positive this week, she announced it through her social media handle.

Acharya

It is confirmed now that the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is postponed due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. The project was earlier slated to be out on 4 February. The new release date for the project has not been announced yet.

Bhavana Menon

After 5 long years, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon, today, took a brave move by breaking her silence on the 2017 case in which she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala. The assault case involved Malayalam actor Dileep as the mastermind along with other few. In a long Instagram post, Bhavana also mentioned how she faced humiliation over the years.

Dileep

Actor Dileep is currently in the news for the 2017 assault and attack case. The case has been postponed to Tuesday. The Kerala High Court, on Friday, deferred the case stating that it needs further study on the fresh revelations made against the actor. The police also informed the court that until then Dileep will not be arrested.

