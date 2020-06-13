South Newsmakers Of The Week: Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise to Tollywood biggies’ meeting with AP CM

South Newsmakers Of The Week: From the demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja to the meeting of Tollywood biggies with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh, here are the top news makers from the south.

Like every week, we are back with the round up of the news from the South entertainment industry. This week we have the interaction of Tollywood biggies with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh and how we can expect Telugu films’ to be resumed soon. On the other hand, in Kollywood, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman had an online live video session and discussed various issues. Here are the top newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case you missed any.

Tollywood celebrities’ meeting with AP Chief Minister:

Tollywood biggies including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli met with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy seeking his permission to start shooting in the state. It is expected that the AP government will soon grant permission to resume the shooting of films.

Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman’s online Video interaction:

After Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi had a live interaction on Instagram, Ulaga Naayagan had a conversation with AR Rahman online. Titled Thalaivan Irukkindran, it was revealed during the interaction that AR Rahman will compose music for Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film of the same title.

Samantha Akkineni’s terrace garden:

During the lockdown for COVID 19, Samantha has taken cooking lessons and terrace garden as hobbies. She shared photos and videos of her harvest from her terrace and they took over the internet. Her first harvest with microgreens and her second harvest with wheatgrass went viral.

Trailer release of Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin:

Trailer of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Penguin was released by the makers. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production. Penguin will be released directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu.

Karthik Subbaraj’s next with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhuruv Vikram:

Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and officially announced his next with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhuruv Vikram. Tentatively titled Chiyaan60, this will be the first film that will have Vikram and his son sharing the screen space. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio.

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise:

Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on last Sunday. The actor was having respiratory issues and was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore. On Sunday, he complained of severe chest pain and later suffered a fatal heart attack. The news of the actor's death let his fans and followers in a state of shock. Many south celebrities took to their social media account to offer their condolences to the Sarja family.

