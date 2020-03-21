South Newsmakers Of The Week: COVID 19 affects RRR, Valimai shooting, Master audio launch

From movie postponement of movies’ shooting to celebrities’ awareness messages, here we bring the top South newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case if you missed any. Read on below.

Like every week, we are back with the round up of the hot news from the South entertainment industry. This week is full of news surrounding the COVID-19 which affected the shootings of films. On the other hand, in Kollywood industry, the big news was that Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master audio was launched last week. Here are the top newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case you missed any.

Postponement of big Kollywood movies’ shooting:

While the impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry is tremendous, three of the big Kollywood movies’ shootings have been postponed. Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, STR starrer Maanaadu, Thala Ajith starrer Valimai’s shootings have been postponed. While the makers of Valimai will involve in the editing of the film they have shot so far, Maanaadu and Annaatthe makers will resume the shooting once the situation improves.



Confusion on the female lead in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya continues:

After south star, Trisha walked out of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya citing creative differences, Kajal Aggarwal auditioned for the role. However, new reports emerged claiming that Ram Charan has recommended his close friend to play the female lead in the film. Hearsay also had that Ram Charan himself will play a role in the film.





RRR release date to be delayed further:

SS Rajamouli’s mega budget film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s shooting will be delayed owing to the COVID-19 situation, which will delay the film’s release date further. The makers had initially planned to release the film in January 2021. The historical drama is reported to be made on an extravagant budget of Rs 350 crore.





Kamal Haasan’s plea to the court:

Following the mishap that killed three crew members on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, several rounds of investigations are being conducted. Amid all this, Kamal Haasan moved the Madras High Court alleging that the Tamil Nadu police harassed him, asking him to enact the accident scene, which brought him mental agony. He also requested the Court to finish the case at the earliest.

Celebrities’ awareness message for COVID-19:

South celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Suriya, Mammootty, Mohanlal took to their social media spaces and urged people not to panic but be aware of the things to be followed during the Coronavirus situation. They also urged people to be united in following PM Modi’s Janta Curfew on March 22.





Master audio launch:

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master’s audio tracks were launched in a grand event last Sunday. As usual, Vijay’s speech in the event took social media by storm. His advice to his fans to keep trying hard to achieve their goals and to spread love, was admired by his fans. When he made ‘Nanbar Ajith’, remark, it united the fans of Vijay and Ajith and fans of both the actors took to social media and lauded the actor.

