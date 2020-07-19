  1. Home
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Deepika Padukone in Prabhas 21, Vanitha Vijayakumar files a police complaint

From Deepika Padukone in Prabhas 21 to Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar files complaints against producer Ravindran, here's a look at the top news that hit the headlines this week.
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Deepika Padukone in Prabhas 21, Vanitha Vijayakumar files a police complaint
It is that time of the week when we bring the top happenings from the South Indian film industry. Another week has come to an end and South entertainment industry remained full of activity all week. One of the biggest news that took social media by storm was Deepika Padukone teaming up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. On the other hand, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana are tested positive for COVID-19. Here's a look at the top news from this week that you can't miss. 

Prabhas 21 Big Announcement: Finally, the makers of Prabhas 21 took to twitter and announced that Deepika Padukone will play the female lead role in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film. The official twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." Directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screenspace for the first time and the film will go on floors in April next year. 

Phantom starts rolling: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Kiccha Sudeep's first Kannada film Phantom starts rolling in Hyderabad. Kiccha Sudeep took to twitter and shared a collage picture of the team gearing up for the shoot. The Kannada star tweeted, "#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs." 

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 update: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was supposed to go on floors in June. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, things have been delayed. There are a few uncertainties related to the fourth season. As per media reports, around 250 crew members are required for Bigg Boss, which is not possible now considering the new guidelines by the government.  Moreover, given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s fate still remains unclear.

Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana test positive for COVID 19: Kannada star Dhruv Sarja recently took to social media and revealed that he and his wife Prerana have been tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe." Dhruva Sarja's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away recently after suffering from a massive heart attack.

Vanitha Vijayakumar files complaints against producer Ravindran:  Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently got married to Peter Paul and since then, a lot of people from the industry have been giving their opinions and make comments on their marriage. Vanitha lodged a police complaint against producer Ravindran and one Surya Devi, who has been posting videos against her. 

She was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “I have been attacked for a while for no reason by an unknown lady and a guy, who, unfortunately, is from the movie industry. They have been spreading rumours about my personal life, including my children. Though I tried my best to ignore it initially, I felt I should react as the cyberbullying and character assassination was too much (for me) to overlook. I have got assurance from the cops that action will be taken against them in a couple of days”

Credits :Pinkvilla

