South Newsmakers Of Week: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's separation, BB Tamil winner to RRR & Acharya new release date

It has been a big week in the South film industry like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From Jai Bhim and Marakkar making to Oscar's list, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorces to RRR and Acharya new movie release dates, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

RRR:

The makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR have announced that the film will release on 18 March if the pandemic situation in the country gets better. Just in case it does not, the film also blocked another release date on 28 April 2022. RRR was scheduled to release worldwide on January 7 but got postponed.

Good Luck Sakhi:

Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi has finally got an official release date. The actress’ next will be out in theatres on 28 January. Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the male lead in the film, along with Jagapathi Babu playing a crucial role.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo:

The Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was set to release in the theatres on 26 January. But now, it has been announced that the makers of Ala Vailunthapurramuloo have decided to withdraw the theatrical release of the Hindi version of the film.

Oscar 2021:

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has officially made it to the Oscars 2021 list. Suriya's blockbuster film Jai Bhim, which is based on real life, has been nominated for the Best Feature Film list in Oscar. Twitter is trending with both movies and audiences are super proud about two south films making it t the list. Actors Suriya, Jyothika and Udhayanidhi have been nominated for the Global Community Oscar Awards 2021.

Sreeja Kalyan:

The Internet is buzzing with Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja Kalyan's separation rumours with husband Kalyaan Dhev. She seems to be hinting at something too as Sreeja unfollowed Kalyaan on Instagram just after a few days of changing her name to 'Sreeja Konidela.' Neither mega family, Sreeja or Kalyaan Dhev have reacted or put out any statement regarding the rumours.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush took to his social media space to share the official announcement a few moments back. He asked his fans to respect their decision and requested privacy to deal with this development in their lives.

Acharya:

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya, which was supposed to release on February 4, has been postponed and got a new release date. The makers announced the new release date and the social drama will hit the screens on April 1, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5:

Raju Jeyamohan has emerged as the winner while Priyanka is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Jeyamohan along with the trophy took home Rs 50 lakh prize money.