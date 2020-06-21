South Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriage

Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriage, here's a look at the top news from the South Indian film industry that hit the headlines.

We are back with our weekly edition of ‘South Newsmakers Of The Week’. Well, this week had been dull and quite sad as the South Indian film industry was heartbroken to hear the news of director Sachy's demise. Singer AL Raghavan also passed away this week. Many celebs took to social media and mourned the death of the two talented gems of the industry. On the other hand, many South Indian celebs were affected by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and offered condolences on social media. Well, here’s a look at the top news that hit the headlines this week.

Prakash Raj questions industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death started a serious discussion on the mental health of stars and nepotism in the industry. Many Bollywood stars took to Twitter and have slammed the existence of nepotism in the industry. Among many, South and Bollywood star Prakash Raj has questioned industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Read below.

#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2020

Also Read: Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan tested positive for COVID 19? Here's the TRUTH

Singer AL Raghavan passes away at 80: Popular and veteran singer-actor AL Raghavan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 19. Known for his songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, AL Raghavan survived by his wife MN Rajam.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj stuns in mint green lehenga accessorised with elegant Jadau mala

Niharika Konidela confirms her relationship: Chiranjeevi's niece and actor-producer Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela shared first picture with her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The couple met each other through their parents and after a few meetings, they decided to get married. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.



View this post on Instagram Mine @chaitanya_jv A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:49pm PDT

Vanitha Vijayakumar CONFIRMS her wedding: Yesteryear actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. Sharing about it on social media, the actress wrote, "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×