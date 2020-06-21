South Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriage
We are back with our weekly edition of ‘South Newsmakers Of The Week’. Well, this week had been dull and quite sad as the South Indian film industry was heartbroken to hear the news of director Sachy's demise. Singer AL Raghavan also passed away this week. Many celebs took to social media and mourned the death of the two talented gems of the industry. On the other hand, many South Indian celebs were affected by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and offered condolences on social media. Well, here’s a look at the top news that hit the headlines this week.
Sachy.. There has been a lot of messages. And the odd calls that I’ve attended. Asking me how I’m holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you “Went on a high!”. As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams..I know Ayyapanum Koshiyum was not your “high”. It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know. So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams. So many late night narrations on Watsapp voice messages. So many phone calls. We made this grand plan. For the years ahead. You and I. And then you left. I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget cinema. I’d trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we’re alike. We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven’t told me the climax to the sandalwood story.
#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q
Singer AL Raghavan passes away at 80: Popular and veteran singer-actor AL Raghavan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 19. Known for his songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, AL Raghavan survived by his wife MN Rajam.
Vanitha Vijayakumar CONFIRMS her wedding: Yesteryear actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. Sharing about it on social media, the actress wrote, "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of."