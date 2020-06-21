  1. Home
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriage

Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriage, here's a look at the top news from the South Indian film industry that hit the headlines.
12960 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 06:07 pm
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriageSouth Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Sachy’s demise to Vanitha Vijayakumar’s third marriage
We are back with our weekly edition of ‘South Newsmakers Of The Week’. Well, this week had been dull and quite sad as the South Indian film industry was heartbroken to hear the news of director Sachy's demise. Singer AL Raghavan also passed away this week. Many celebs took to social media and mourned the death of the two talented gems of the industry. On the other hand, many South Indian celebs were affected by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and offered condolences on social media. Well, here’s a look at the top news that hit the headlines this week. 

Director Sachy passes away at 48: South Indian film industry lost a very talented filmmaker, KR Sachidanandan also known as Sachy. The director was recently hospitalised in Thrissur, Kerala after his health deteriorated. The hospital reportedly gave an official statement on June 16, that the director is kept in an intensive care unit and was put on a ventilator. On June 19, Sachy passed away at 9.30 PM. Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly among other celebs mourned the loss of the director.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sachy.. There has been a lot of messages. And the odd calls that I’ve attended. Asking me how I’m holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you “Went on a high!”. As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams..I know Ayyapanum Koshiyum was not your “high”. It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know. So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams. So many late night narrations on Watsapp voice messages. So many phone calls. We made this grand plan. For the years ahead. You and I. And then you left. I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget cinema. I’d trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we’re alike. We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven’t told me the climax to the sandalwood story.

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Prakash Raj questions industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death started a serious discussion on the mental health of stars and nepotism in the industry. Many Bollywood stars took to Twitter and have slammed the existence of nepotism in the industry. Among many, South and Bollywood star Prakash Raj has questioned industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Read below.

Singer AL Raghavan passes away at 80: Popular and veteran singer-actor AL Raghavan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 19. Known for his songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, AL Raghavan survived by his wife MN Rajam. 

Niharika Konidela confirms her relationship: Chiranjeevi's niece and actor-producer Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela shared first picture with her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The couple met each other through their parents and after a few meetings, they decided to get married. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine @chaitanya_jv

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

Vanitha Vijayakumar CONFIRMS her wedding: Yesteryear actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. Sharing about it on social media, the actress wrote, "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of."

