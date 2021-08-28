South Newsmakers Of The Week: Fahadh Faasil's first look from Pushpa to new movie release date announcements

We are back with the list of all the important news from the South entertainment industry. This week, we have some pretty exciting news from the release of new movies to updates about the upcoming films. The first look of Fahadh Faasil from Pushpa and Jagapathi Babu's first look from Salaarhas taken internet on fire. This week from Nani's Tuck Jagadish to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, many announced a new release date of their movies, which have been postponed due to coronavirus. Take a look at all the important events of the South entertainment industry right here:

Movie release:

With Coronavirus restrictions being eased in Telugu states, several new movies were released at the box office. Sushanth starrer Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu, Sudheer Babu starrer Soda Center, Sundeep Kishan starrer Vivah Bhojanambu. All the films are receiving positive responses from the audiences.

New movie release dates:

With theatres reopening all over India, many big films announced new release dates. Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam will be released in theatres on September 9, 2021, which will clash with and Arvind Swami’s Thalaivii, which is scheduled to release on September 10. Sharwanand and Siddharth's bilingual film Maha Samudram will be released in theatres worldwide on October 14, 2021. Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna's Tughlaq Durbar will release on Netflix on August 31.

Nani's Tuck Jagadish will skip theatrical release and has opted to premier directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos on 10 September. Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor will release in theaters on October 8. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will be out in theatres on April 14, 2022. Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Seetimaarr will hit the theatres in September 2021.

Fahadh Faasil first look from Pushpa:

The first look of Fahadh Faasil from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa shows him in a never seen before avatar. As he went all bald for the role and will play the role of ruthless cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Sundeep Kishan & Vijay Sethupathi movie

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi starring pan Indian movie titled Michael was announced. The first title poster was released and create rage on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh first look from Konda Polam

Panja Vaisshnav and Rakul Preet Singh are teaming up for a Telugu film titled Konda Polam, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The first look of Rakul Preet Singh was released this week and she was introduced as Obulamma, who plays the role of a village shepherd girl.

Jagapathi Babu from Salaar

The first look of Jagapathi Babu from the Prabhas pan Indian film Salaar was released. The actor looks intense and raw with a rugged beard, nose ring and wrinkled face with killer looks as he is playing the role of Rajamannar.

This is the best of my worst look ever. #Salaar Thanks to @prashanth_neel, #Prabhas, @VKiragandur, @hombalefilms, and the entire crew.

Really excited to give my best with the help of #PrashanthNeel, I fell in love with myself - forever. pic.twitter.com/yuEdtz35bE — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) August 23, 2021

RRR wrap up

Ram Charan and Jr NTR has managed to turn enough heads with their powerful exit in luxury cars and it is more like a celebration as, after 2 years, the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR has finally wrapped.