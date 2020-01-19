South Newsmakers Of The Week: FIR against Rajinikanth to IT raid at Rashmika Mandanna's home

This week witnessed a lot of shocking news including IT raid at Rashmika Mandanna's residence in Karnataka to suicide attempt by Tamil TV actress Jayashree.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. This week witnessed a lot of shocking news including IT raid at Rashmika Mandanna's residence in Karnataka and suicide attempt by Tamil TV actress Jayashree. Another news that hit the headlines this week was about Darbar star Rajinikanth in trouble over his statement idols of Ram and Sita. Before we jump on to what the new week has in stores from the entertainment world, let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry this week.

Keerthy Suresh REPLACED by Priyamani in 's Maidaan? According to media reports, Keerthy Suresh has been replaced by actress Priyamani in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. The film is being directed by Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma. However, Keerthy's team has rubbished the reports saying she is very much a part of the film and clarity on the same will be made in the coming days.

IT Raid at Rashmika Mandanna's residence: The Income Tax department raided Rashmika Mandanna residence in Virajpet, Kodagu district. According to media reports, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru visited her residence on January 16. However, the actress is yet to react to the same.

Case filed against Rajinikanth: After Rajinikanth said during an event that the idols of God Ram and Sita were paraded in an offensive way, a case was filed against the actor by the president of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam. The Darbar star reportedly said the same during a rally held by Periyar EVR in 1971, in Tamil Nadu's Salem. READ MORE HERE

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Within a week of the movie’s release, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru minted Rs 100 crore worldwide. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

Thalaivi Teaser: The makers of starrer Thalaivi released a new teaser on the occasion of Bharat Ratna MGR's birth anniversary. Arwind Swami plays the late Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran. His transformation in the teaser will leave you spellbound.

Tamil TV actress Jayashree attempts suicide: Sensational Tamil TV actor Jayashree, who has been making headlines following her strained relationship with her estranged husband Ishwar, attempted suicide on the night of January 16. Apparently, she consumed sleeping pills. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neelangarai, Chennai. Read MORE

