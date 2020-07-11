South Newsmakers Of The Week: First look of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam released to Baahubali turns 5

We are back with the round up of important news that one should not miss from the South entertainment industry.

South Indian Film industry had a brisk week and here we are with the round-up of top news articles that you should not miss. This week, we have yet another heartbreaking demise of Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda. On the other hand, the first look poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam was revealed by the makers. Pan Indian film Baahubali: The Beginning turned five and the cast and crew of the film shared some special moments from the film. Many South Indian celebs penned heartfelt notes for choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away this week due to cardiac arrest. Scroll down to read all the updates in the South Entertainment world.

Vidhu Vincent quits WCC: Popular Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent broke the internet after she stepped down from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). This news started the week as the director took to her Facebook on Monday and revealed the news owing to “political and personal reasons”. In her post, she also added that he had quit as she was would not be able to take “any more insults.” She also noted that her next film will be bankrolled by her friend from the UAE along with three others.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram page memorialised: The sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja came as a huge shocker to the Indian entertainment industry. After complaining of severe chest pain, Chiranjeevi breathed his last on June 7. His Instagram account was memorialised by the photo-sharing application and a ‘Remembering’ tag has been added in his profile. Family of Chiranjeevi Sarja gathered for a memorial event and a photo of the same was shared by his wife Meghna Raj.

(Trigger warning: The content in the following paragraph may cause emotional distress)

Susheel Gowda’s death by suicide: On July 9, Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda passed away by suicide in his home town in Karnataka’s Mandya. His debut film Salaga is expected to be released after the pandemic situation. Duniya Vijay, who is directing and playing the lead role in the upcoming film Salaga, shared a heartfelt and lengthy note and stated that he was extremely shocked to hear the news. Several of his friends and industry people expressed their condolences on social media.

(If you or someone you know needs emotional support, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Tughlaq Durbar’s first look poster: Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter space and revealed his first look from his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar. In the poster, a collage of Vijay Sethupathi is seen - one shows the actor grinning a happy smile, and the other shows him having a devilish laugh. After the first look poster, a series of photos of Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban from the film was released. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the movie has Manjima Mohan as the leading lady. Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios have bankrolled the project.

Baahubali: The Beginning turns 5: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Beginning completed 5 years of its release on July 10 and the film’s cast and crew recollected their best memories of the film. On the 5th anniversary of the megahit venture, Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggibati and SS Rajamouli shared a special video which was a collection of epic scenes from the film. The film has a power-packed critically acclaimed actors other than the lead actors. Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar were seen playing key roles. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, Baahubali: The Beginning has set a huge record at the box office internationally too. Radhe Shyam first look poster: On July 10, the makers officially revealed the title and the first-look poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film. Titled Radhe Shyam, the poster had a regally dressed Prabhas and Pooja Hegde can be seen engaging in a dance routine. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it is believed that the film will hit the screens in 2021.

