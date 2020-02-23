South Newsmakers Of The Week: Indian 2 mishap, NTR30 with Trivikram Srinivas, Mammootty’s One teaser release

From the mishap at the sets of Indian 2 to the collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivkram Srinivas, here are the top South newsmakers of the week for a quick read.

Like every week, we are back with the round up of the hot news from the South entertainment industry. This week we have the mishap in the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, in which three crew members lost their lives. On the other hand, in the Tollywood industry, the big news is that Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas joined hands yet again for a new movie. When the teaser of Mammootty starrer One was released online, it broke the internet. Here are the top newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case you missed any. Read on below.

Indian 2 shooting mishap: Three crew members of Indian 2 passed away after a crane in the sets crashed down. As many as 10 crew members were badly injured. The cast and crew of the Kamal Haasan starrer was shooting at EVP film city in Chennai when the accident happened. Media reports claim that the accident happened as the crane operator mishandled the crane.The deceased were identified as assistant director Krishna, production assistants Madhu and Chandran. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape from the accident as they left the spot moments before the crane crashed.

Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas collaborate again: In a sweet piece of news, Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas announced that they are teaming up once again for a Tollywood film tentatively titled NTR30. The official announcement about this huge collaboration went viral on social media and fans across all social media shared the news. So far, there is no official word regarding the female lead. Reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Akkineni will be roped in as female leads. This is Jr NTR and Trivikram's second movie together after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma was released: Bheeshma, which has Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna was released on Friday amid high expectations following an entertaining romantic teaser and a couple of songs. Venky Kudumula helmed the film. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s religious cell raised objections over the movie’s title and they have also demanded the makers to change the title alleging that the title will hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Mammootty’s One teaser: South megastar Mammootty’s political drama titled One, has an official teaser release. The Mollywood political drama shows the actor as the tough Kerala Chief Minister named Kadakkal Chandran. As per the latest news reports about the south flick, the film will see how Mammootty aims to be a clean politician.

Dhanush’s D40 title and motion poster released: After a long wait, the makers of Dhanush’s D40 released the movie title and the motion poster last week. It was revealed that the film has been named Jagame Thandhiram. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film will also see Hollywood actor James Cosmo as the main antagonist. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen in supporting roles. The motion poster went viral on social media and people compared it to The Last Supper.

Thala Ajith’s Valimai look leaked online: Pictures and videos of Thala Ajith Kumar in black blazers and coolers made rounds on social media, and people are claiming that it will be Ajith’s look for his film, Valimai. Directed by H Vinod, the film went on floods last year and Boney Kapoor is bankrolling the film. As far as the female lead of the film is concerned, there are reports which claim that actors and Ileana D'Cruz were approached to play female lead in the film. Some reports also claim that was approached to star in Valimai. However, we have to wait for an official announcement to know who the female lead actually is.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More