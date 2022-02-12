South Newsmakers of week: Jai Bhim Oscars, Puneeth Rajkumar's James teaser to Kajal Aggarwal body shaming

A week of updates, teasers, trailers and movie releases it has been in the South film industry. The south netizens were also heartbroken with Suriya Jai Bhim not making it to the final list of Oscar 2022, and Lata Mangasekhar's demise. From DJ Tillu being the most happening thing in Tollywood to Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser release in Sandalwood, take a glimpse into the top newsmakers of the week.

Puneeth Rajkumar's James

The makers of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James released the power-packed teaser of the action entertainer. As James is the last film of the powerstar, it is getting a solo release on March 25, on the occasion of his birthday. No other Kannada movie will release for the week, from 17 to 23 March as a tribute to celebrate the actor. Even Prabhas showed his excitement for James and penned an emotional note.

AP tickets issue

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and directors SS Rajmouli and Siva Koratala met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss the low ticket prices. The meeting went on for more than one and a half an hour and said the good news about the tickets issues and theatres will be announced in 10 days.

Jai Bhim

Suriya's courtroom drama Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has failed to make it to Oscar 2022. Although fans of Suriya are disappointed, at the same time, they are very proud of him and the movie for making it to the international level.

Rajinikanth

As Pinkvilla exclusively reported, the official announcement about Rajinikanth's next with popular director Nelson Dilipkumar is here. Sun Pictures, who are producing the film, shared a special video to announce the big news.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal who is pregnant at the moment has taken to social media to slam body shamers. Sharing a mesmerizing picture of herself, the actress penned a long heart-felt note in which she said that there is no need to make her uncomfortable during this time.

Mohanlal

Superstar Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu will be hitting the silver screens across the world on 18 February. The actor reveals the exciting news via Twitter. The announcement poster featured the actor in a kurta and veshti. The superstar looked fierce in the latest poster.

