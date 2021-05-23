South Newsmakers Of Week: Jyothika in Prabhas' Salaar, NTR31 to Samantha's The Family Man 2 controversy

Also, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has set a new record by becoming the 3rd best-rated movie in the world. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

This week, the South Indian film industry lost actor Nitish Veera due to COVID-19. He is known for his roles in Tamil films including 'Asuran', 'Kaala' and 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'. PRO and Telugu film producer BA Raju also passed away this week due to cardiac arrest. On the other hand, Jr NTR fans were in a treat as Prashanth Neel announced his next with the actor. Also, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has set a new record by becoming the 3rd best-rated movie in the world. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

BA Raju's Sudden Demise: In a heartbreaking piece of news this week, PRO and Telugu film producer BA Raju passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 61. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi among many others from the Tollywood industry took to social media and offered condolences. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "He wrote, “Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times."

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Also Read: Jr NTR calls BA Raju’s demise a huge loss; Kajal Aggarwal, Nani and Ravi Teja offer condolences to his family

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 sealed: Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 makers violated lockdown rules. The EVP film city at Chennai’s Cmbarambakkam was sealed on Wednesday after makers of the reality show continued the shoot despite the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on the working of films and television shows in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 makers fined Rs 1 Lakh for the same.

Jyothika in Prabhas' Salaar: Reports are doing rounds that Jyothika might play a key role in Prabhas starrer Salaar. It is expected that an official update regarding the same will be made by the makers soon. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and it also stars Shruti Haasan.

Soorarai Pottru is 3rd best-rated movie in the world: Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has set a new record this week. The movies has grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 on IMDb after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). Yes, it has become the 3rd highest rated movie on IMDb.

Samantha Akkineni The Family Man 2 controversy: Soon after the trailer release of The Family Man season 2, Tamilians raised objection towards certain scenes and facts in the Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni starrer. Going by the tweets, the web show has hit the headlines for showing Tamil Nadu in a bad light. Hashtags like #ShameOnYouSamantha and #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils started trending on Twitter immediately after the trailer release.

Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu photos: Superstar Rajinikanth and Collection King Mohan Babu's latest photos took social media by storm. During the shooting of Annaatthe in Hyderabad, Rajinikanth stayed at Mohan Babu's house for 2 days and they cherished the good old memories. They bonded over good old days and also clicked some lovely photos.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's next: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak has teamed up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film. Prashanth Neel penned a sweet birthday note for Jr NTR and called him the one and the only force that he is looking forward to work with. He wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother..Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial."

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×