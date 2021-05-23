South Newsmakers Of Week: Jyothika in Prabhas' Salaar, NTR31 to Samantha's The Family Man 2 controversy
This week, the South Indian film industry lost actor Nitish Veera due to COVID-19. He is known for his roles in Tamil films including 'Asuran', 'Kaala' and 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'. PRO and Telugu film producer BA Raju also passed away this week due to cardiac arrest. On the other hand, Jr NTR fans were in a treat as Prashanth Neel announced his next with the actor. Also, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has set a new record by becoming the 3rd best-rated movie in the world. Here's a look at the top news of the week.
Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 sealed: Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 makers violated lockdown rules. The EVP film city at Chennai’s Cmbarambakkam was sealed on Wednesday after makers of the reality show continued the shoot despite the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on the working of films and television shows in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 makers fined Rs 1 Lakh for the same.
Jyothika in Prabhas' Salaar: Reports are doing rounds that Jyothika might play a key role in Prabhas starrer Salaar. It is expected that an official update regarding the same will be made by the makers soon. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and it also stars Shruti Haasan.
Soorarai Pottru is 3rd best-rated movie in the world: Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has set a new record this week. The movies has grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 on IMDb after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). Yes, it has become the 3rd highest rated movie on IMDb.
Samantha Akkineni The Family Man 2 controversy: Soon after the trailer release of The Family Man season 2, Tamilians raised objection towards certain scenes and facts in the Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni starrer. Going by the tweets, the web show has hit the headlines for showing Tamil Nadu in a bad light. Hashtags like #ShameOnYouSamantha and #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils started trending on Twitter immediately after the trailer release.
Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's next: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak has teamed up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film. Prashanth Neel penned a sweet birthday note for Jr NTR and called him the one and the only force that he is looking forward to work with. He wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother..Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial."
The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!
Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!
Wishing you a safe birthday brother
Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021
