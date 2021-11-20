South Newsmakers of the Week: Kaikala Satyanarayan's critical health, Suriya's Jai Bhim Row & more

Another week passed with many exciting updates to controversies. This week has been a seesaw ride with movie updates to controversies. While Suriya's Jai Bhim and Rachita Ram's comment on the first night are the top controversies, Jr NTR's emotional reaction to the AP Assembly issue has been trending too. Kaathuvaakul Rendu Kaadhal's first looks, which took the internet by fire. Well, here's the roundup of everything that happened in the South Indian film industry. Take a look below!

Suriya's Jai Bhim:

Suriya thanked his fans for their constant support through the Jai Bhim controversy. The actor took to Twitter and thanked his fans for the ‘overwhelming support. Vanniyar Sangam has issued a legal notice against the makers of the film for showing their community in a defamatory manner and also demanded 5 crores with a public apology. He has got death threats.

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

Jr NTR:

Jr NTR took to his social media and shared a video, where he spoke against the personal attacks made by the YCP government on his aunt Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of ex-chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly. In his statement, the actor said that yesterday's incident in the AP Assembly has hurt me and respecting women is in our tradition.

Kaikala Satyanarayana:

Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was hospitalised on November 1, is currently in critical condition. Since yesterday night, the actor's health deteriorated due to fever. The health bulletin mentioned that his health is the very bad and excepted outcome is poor.

Liger:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday along with their team are currently in US for the shoot of the upcoming pan Indian film Liger. Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role, has joined the sets yesterday and the makers shared a few pics of Mike Tyson posing with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur.

Kaathuvaakul Rendu Kaadhal:

The makers of Kaathuvaakul Rendu Kaadhal shared the first look of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara. They went viral on social media platforms.

Rachita Ram:

Rachita Ram's recent statement during the press conference while promoting her Kannada film Love You Rachchu didn't go quite well as she is facing wrath from Kannada Kranthi Dal as they requested the film chamber to put a ban on her.