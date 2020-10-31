South Newsmakers Of Week: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding, Soorarai Pottru trailer & more

The week started on a phenomenal note as Suriya's Soorarai Pottru trailer managed to receive a positive response. Read on.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers of the week'. This week witnessed a lot of interesting stuff in the South entertainment world. Kajal Aggarwal's wedding to Gautam Kitchlu grabbed all the attention. It was one of the most talked-about events of the week. On the other hand, the week started on a phenomenal note as Suriya's Soorarai Pottru trailer managed to receive a positive response. Well, this week ended witnessing some exciting news. Take a look below:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu wedding: Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The wedding took place in Mumbai in attendance of their close friends and family members only due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Kajal shared a few photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies along with hashtag #kajgautkitched. Later, a few photos of Kajal and Gautam taking pheras at their wedding surfaced on social media.

Soorarai Pottru trailer: Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru’s trailer was released on Tuesday and it received immense response. From Bollywood celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan to Rana Daggubati and several other Kollywood actors reacted to the trailer on Twitter and sent Suriya best wishes for his upcoming film. Soorarai Pottru releases on Amazon Prime on November 12. Watch the trailer below:

Sulthan first look: Rashmika Mandanna shared Karthi's powerful and action-packed first look from their upcoming film, Sulthan. Sharing it on Twitter, Suriya also wrote, "Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook."

Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/9dkfwmBdo0 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

KGF star Yash's son Yatharv’s 1st birthday: Kannada star Yash's second child, Yatharv turned one on October 31st. Yash shared the chubbiest picture of his little boy as he wished him on his birthday on Instagram. The KGF actor wrote, "Roar loud... Happy Birthday my Lil cub."

