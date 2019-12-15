South Newsmakers Of The Week: From Keerthy Suresh in Thalaivar 168 to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

From the official cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to Janhvi Kapoor to romance Vijay Deverakonda, let's take a look at all the top South entertainment stories that dominated the headlines during the week.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. It was an eventful week filled with a lot of gossips, news, and new announcements about the upcoming films. South beauty Keerthy Suresh surprised everyone as she announced about playing the female lead in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar 168. From the official cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to Janhvi Kapoor to romance Vijay Deverakonda, let's take a look at all the top South entertainment stories that dominated the headlines during the week. Check it out below.

Janhvi Kapoor to romance Vijay Deverakonda? According to latest reports, Janhvi Kapoor, who has quite a few interesting Hindi films in the kitty, is set to make her big South debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's film Fighter. Reportedly, it was filmmaker who suggested Janhvi’s name to director Puri Jagannadh for the same. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. READ MORE

Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam first look: South star Rana Daggupati took to social media and shared a glimpse of his look from his upcoming movie Virata Parvam. The actor released the first look on his birthday and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. The Baahubali star tweeted the first look: "And here is the first glimpse of my next #Virataparvam !! #RevolutionisanactofLove."

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Raksha Somashekhar gets ELIMINATED: Much to everyone’s surprise, it was Raksha Somashekhar who got eliminated last week from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. To note, the actress had entered the show as a wild card contestant but managed to survive only for two weeks.

Keerthy Suresh in Thalaivar 168: South beauty Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the lead in Rajinikanth's next Thalaivar 168. “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir,” Keerthy Suresh tweeted. Apart from Rajinikanth and Keerthy, Thalaivar 168 will also, reportedly, star Khushbu Sundar in a key role.

Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey .

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

