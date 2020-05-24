South Newsmakers Of The Week: KGF 2 beats Baahubali 2, Rana & Miheeka's Roka, Ajith & Shalini visit hospital

From Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony to Karthik and Trisha Krishnan's 'Karthik Dial Seitha Yenn' short film; here's a look at the events from the South Indian film industry that hit the headlines.

On the other hand, the heartbreaking news of veteran actress Vanisri's son Abinaya Venkatesha Karthik's demise hit the headlines.

KGF: Chapter 2 beats Baahubali: The Conclusion: According to media reports, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 makers have sold the satellite rights of the film for Rs 120 crore. The makers have also sold the digital streaming rights of KGF: Chapter 2 to Amazon Prime for a whopping Rs 55 crore (All languages). However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Knowing the huge box office business of KGF: Chapter 1, the OTT platform decided to buy the rights of the second part. Reportedly, KGF 2 has managed to beat SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in terms of satellite right. Baahubali: The Conclusion was sold to a TV channel for about Rs 118 crore.

Thala Ajith and Shalini spotted at hospital amid lockdown: Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini were recently spotted at a hospital in Chennai amid lockdown. The couple was seen wearing their masks in the hospital premises as they were entering inside. As the video surfaced on social media, it created panic among the fans.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Roka Ceremony: Rana Daggubati and his Punjabi girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony took place on May 20 at the memorial of late legendary producer D Ramanaidu at Ramanaidu Film Studios in Hyderabad. The day after they made it offcial in front of their families, the photos from Roka ceremony surfaced on social media. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and other close family members graced the first ceremony of the wedding.

Veteran actress Vanisri‘s son Abinaya Venkatesha Karthik passes away: Yesteryear actress Vanisri's son Abinaya Venkatesh Karthik passed away on Saturday in Chennai. Reports suggest that he died of a heart attack, while he was asleep. Abinaya was reportedly practicing medicine at a Chennai-based medical college. Vanisri had quit acting during the late 1970s to take care of her family and concentrate on her personal life. After she quit acting, she got married. She also has a daughter - Anupama.

Drishyam 2: Mohanlal officially announced the sequel of Jeethu Joseph directorial and also released motion poster of his upcoming on his birthday.

Karthik Dial Seitha Yenn: The short film starring Karthik and Trisha Krishnan is a part of Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya's script. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn has music by AR Rahman. The film is about a conversation between Karthik and Jessy during the lockdown period. The short conversation explains how Jessy moved on from her past and the way she fell in love with her husband. Watch the video below.

