South Newsmakers Of The Week: KV Anand's demise, Allu Arjun tests COVID 19 positive & Mahesh Babu's SSMB28

Allu Arjun, who was shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa, tested positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai.

It was one rollercoaster week in the South Indian film industry as it lost a lot of talented gems due to COVID-19. Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand, Kannada film producer Ramu, director Thamira and Sr. actor Chelladuria passed away this week. The week gone by proved to be quite dull, sad but staying positive and strong is the need of the hour. Also, Allu Arjun, who was shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa, tested positive for COVID-19. Let's take a look at the top news of the week from the South entertainment world.

1. Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19: Allu Arjun took to social media on April 29 and shared he has tested positive for COVID-29. AA has isolated himself at home as he has mild symptoms. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor had tweeted, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe ." Along with Allu Arjun, a few other family members have also got infected with Coronavirus.

2. SSMB28 announcement: Superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram have teamed up for an upcoming untitled film after 11 years. The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations. "The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022," the makers tweeted. Trivikram and Mahesh Babu have earlier worked together for 2005 action-thriller Athadu and 2010 action-comedy Khaleja.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram have teamed up for an upcoming untitled film after 11 years. The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations. "The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022," the makers tweeted. Trivikram and Mahesh Babu have earlier worked together for 2005 action-thriller Athadu and 2010 action-comedy Khaleja.

3. KV Anand's demise: In yet another shocking news, Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. He was 54. According to reports, he passed away days after he had tested positive for COVID-19. Who's who from the South Indian film industry took to Twitter and offered their condolences to KV Anand and his family.

4. Kannada film producer Ramu passes away: Kannada film producer and actress Malashree's husband Ramu passed away on April 27 due to COVID-19. He breathed his last at the M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru. Many celebs from Kannada film industry took to social media and paid their last respect to the producer. Kichcha Sudeep also offered condolences to Ramu's family with a tweet that read, "This is a shocker ...Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss. Prayers for his soul to rest in peace."

5. Director Thamira passes away: In another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, director Thamira passed away on April 27 in Chennai due to COVID-19. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan took to Twitter and expressed his shock over Thamira's sudden demise. "Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir," he wrote on Twitter. Fans and celebs from the industry also offered condolences to the director's family on social media.

6. Manikuttan quits Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Manikuttan pleaded to Bigg Boss to let him leave the show mid-way. He also threatened to not eat food if he was not called into the confession room. "Bigg Boss, I entered the house with the dream to complete 100 days in the game. But, now I am afraid to continue in the house. 15 years of film career, my family, my dear ones, I know I had many dreams but I am leaving all that at this moment. I am sure about this decision," he gave this as a reason to leave Bigg Boss house.

7. Samantha Akkineni's 34th birthday: South beauty Samantha Akkineni turned 34 on April 28. Samantha's fans and close friends from the film industry showered her with lovely wishes on social media. The Oh Baby actress also got a beautiful surprise from her makeup artist Sadhna Singh and personal stylist Preetham Jukalker as they decorated her vanity van and it was all things personalized. Take a look below!



South beauty Samantha Akkineni turned 34 on April 28. Samantha's fans and close friends from the film industry showered her with lovely wishes on social media. The Oh Baby actress also got a beautiful surprise from her makeup artist Sadhna Singh and personal stylist Preetham Jukalker as they decorated her vanity van and it was all things personalized.

