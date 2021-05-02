South Newsmakers Of The Week: KV Anand's demise, Allu Arjun tests COVID 19 positive & Mahesh Babu's SSMB28
It was one rollercoaster week in the South Indian film industry as it lost a lot of talented gems due to COVID-19. Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand, Kannada film producer Ramu, director Thamira and Sr. actor Chelladuria passed away this week. The week gone by proved to be quite dull, sad but staying positive and strong is the need of the hour. Also, Allu Arjun, who was shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa, tested positive for COVID-19. Let's take a look at the top news of the week from the South entertainment world.
Hello everyone!
I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.
I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.
I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021
The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here!
After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28
Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner.
In Theatres Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/C9enTm5teO
— Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 1, 2021
We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace.
My condolences to the family... pic.twitter.com/kx6re0jpv7
— Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 30, 2021
This is a shocker ...
Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss.
Prayers for his soul to rest in peace.
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2021
5. Director Thamira passes away: In another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, director Thamira passed away on April 27 in Chennai due to COVID-19. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan took to Twitter and expressed his shock over Thamira's sudden demise. "Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir," he wrote on Twitter. Fans and celebs from the industry also offered condolences to the director's family on social media.
6. Manikuttan quits Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Manikuttan pleaded to Bigg Boss to let him leave the show mid-way. He also threatened to not eat food if he was not called into the confession room. "Bigg Boss, I entered the house with the dream to complete 100 days in the game. But, now I am afraid to continue in the house. 15 years of film career, my family, my dear ones, I know I had many dreams but I am leaving all that at this moment. I am sure about this decision," he gave this as a reason to leave Bigg Boss house.
