South Newsmakers Of The Week: Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Samantha Akkineni & Pooja Hegde controversy
It was another interesting week in the South Indian film industry. The week gone by in the south industry was quite happening as too many things took place. Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal finally released on May 29 on Amazon Prime India amid lockdown. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's controversy took Twitter by storm. Their fans got into a war on social media after Pooja Hegde allegedly shared a meme on Samantha. However, Pooja later said her Instagram account was hacked. Well, here's a look at the top news of the week from the entertainment world.
Was it really hacked or covering isthunava @hegdepooja ? pic.twitter.com/gg9odjIVm1
— Y Anjali (@Y_Anjali10) May 27, 2020
Without knowing the real reason,how could u guys form a group and pass sarcasm on one.Ok...now what this doesn't come under ur so called "feminism" #WeSupportPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/J4uh7nmQBw
— Harshi (@hd_2207) May 28, 2020
Also Read: Did Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada & Nandini take a dig at Pooja Hegde's hacked account in alleged chat?
SSMB 27 titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB 27 is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production in association with GMB Entertainment. Mahesh Babu shared the first look and title of his film on Superstar Krishna's birthday.
Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Fans go gaga over Mahesh Babu's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair, pierced ear in first look
Director AL Vijay and his wife Aishwarya blessed with a baby boy: Kollywood director AL Vijay and his wife Aishwarya welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning at around 11:25 at a Chennai based private hospital. The news was announced by director's elder brother. He wrote on Twitter, "Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25 am..Happppyyyyyyyy...Soooo happpy.. (sic)." AL Vijay was earlier married to Amala Paul.
Pooja Kumar reacts to rumours of dating Kamal Haasan: Finally, month after Pooja Kumar has reacted to the rumours around her affair with Kamal Haasan. "I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters- Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That's how I was a part of their family functions as well," DNA quoted Pooja Kumar as saying to a Telugu website.
Ponmagal Vandhal released on OTT: Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal finally released on May 29 on Amazon Prime India. Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is the courtroom drama and sees Jyothika in the role of a lawyer. The film opened to a positive response on social media. Read More: Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Jyothika starrer gets positive response as it streams on OTT platform
'Ponmagal vandhal' - A movie worth to watch and impressive acting by Jyothika mam. Hats off to you Parthiban sir and crew.
This movie is something which needs to be watched by parents.#PonmagalVandhal - An Epic #Jyothika #SuriyaJo #parthiban pic.twitter.com/IvmmSDQ2PY
— Ram Prabhu (@ramprabhuram596) May 29, 2020