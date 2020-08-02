South Newsmakers Of Week: Nagarjuna's BB Telugu 4, Allu Arjun's AA21, Rajamouli & family COVID 19 positive

From Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to SS Rajamouli's family tested positive for COVID19, here’s a look at the big news of the week.

It was an eventful week in the South Indian film industry and we are back with our weekly wrap-up. A lot happened this week as the entertainment industry is buzzing with a lot of action. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recently revealed that he and his family have been tested positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's AA 21 announcement took social media by storm. Also, many Malayalam actors paid condolences to film actor Anil Murali, who passed away recently in Kochi. With so much happening in the South film industry, here’s a look at the big news of the week.

1. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akkineni Nagarjuna recently took to Twitter and shared some BTS photos from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4. While he has not mentioned the same, reportedly, Nagarjuna recently shot for the promo of the upcoming reality show. He tweeted, "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action.. what a wow...WOW!!!." Meanwhile, the contestants are being shortlisted and the show might start soon.

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

2. Ilaiyaraaja accuses Sai Prasad of threatening him: Ilaiyaraaja has filed a complaint against Sai Prasad who is the head of Prasad Studios. The complaint has been filed with the Commissioner of Chennai. The news reports also add that the ace music director Ilaiyaraaja has stated in his complaint that Sai Prasad and his men entered the suite that belongs to the music composer at Prasad Studios. He further adds that his equipment was destroyed along with the notes and other belongings.

Read More Here: Ilaiyaraaja accuses Sai Prasad of threatening him; Music composer files a complaint against the latter

3. AA21: Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his next tentatively called AA21. This huge announcement was made this week and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Taking to Twitter, Bunny wrote, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys."

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

4. Anil Murali passes away: Malayalam actor Anil Murali, who began his acting career with director Vinayan’s film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha in 1993, passed away today, July 30. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and paid condolences to Anil Murali. He wrote, "Rest in peace Anil Etta. #AnilMurali."

5. SS Rajamouli and his family tests positive with COVID 19: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he and his family has been tested positive for COVID 19. However, due to mild symptoms, they have home quarantined. He wrote on Instagram, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma...” Mahesh Babu’s tweeted as, “Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!!”

6. KGF Chapter 2: On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 released the first look of the actor from the upcoming Yash starrer. Director Prashanth Neel tweeted, "‘ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings...Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon."

