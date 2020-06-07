South Newsmakers Of Week: Nayanthara, Prabhudheva's film shelved, Meera Chopra files FIR against Jr NTR fans

Let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry this week. Read to know more.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. This week actress Meera Chopra hit the headlines after she admitted that she is doesn't know who Jr NTR is. She was targetted and trolled on social media after which she filed a police complaint against Jr NTR fans. On the other hand, speculations about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage took social media by storm. On Saturday, Tovino Thomas' fans woke up with great news as the actor and his wife Lidiya Tovino were blessed with a baby boy. Let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry this week.

Nayanthara and Prabhudheva's film shelved: The south film producer Ishari K Ganesh who had launched the film, Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja in the year 2017, recently revealed that the film has been shelved. The film reportedly had South actors Vishal and Karthi in the lead with Nayanthara in the female lead and Prabhudheva as the director. Ishari K Ganesh has said that the film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja has been shelved and that Nayanthara and Prabhudheva are in no way associated with the film. The producer decided to go on record after speculations started doing rounds that Prabhudheva wants to work on the project.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan marriage reports: Media reports suggest that Nayanthara is all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony with her long-term beau Vignesh Shivan at a temple in Tamil Nadu amid lockdown. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The news has spread like a wildfire on social media with fans sending congratulatory messages already.

Meera Chopra takes a dig at Jr NTR fans: Meera Chopra’s recent AMA session on social media did not go well and it took an ugly turn. The actress admitted she is not a fan of Jr NTR and this did not go well with the latter’s fans who then trolled her. She also received death and rape threats from Jr NTR's fans. Meera filed a police complaint and later, also took a dig at them for threatening her at a time when the world is facing a bigger crisis like COVID-19. Currently, the Telangana police is looking into the matter.

And now they have started insulting other actors.. iam sorry but who are these shameless people.. and what ate they trying to do..they dont respect anybody, forget women!! pic.twitter.com/zo3308e0hb — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

I just wana say 1 thing, people who are abusing me are lifeless. We have bigger crisis going on with covid, people are dying all over the world. and you guys are getting petty pleasure in abusing and threatning just bcoz iam not a fan of ur fav star. Go get a life!!! — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Tovino are blessed with a baby boy: Tovino Thomas took to social media on Saturday and shared that he has been blessed with a baby boy. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Izza Thomas in the year 2016.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on Jun 6, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

Rumours of Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa expecting first child: According to recent media speculations, the couple is expecting their first child. This speculation started doing rounds on social media as Sayyeshaa has not been sharing her dancing videos on Instagram. It should be noted that she used to be very active on social media. Fans and followers took to the comments section and asked the couple if they are expecting.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×