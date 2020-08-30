South Newsmakers Of The Week: Nayanthara & Vignesh's wedding plans, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 to KGF Chapter 2

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week' and one of the best news was legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is finally on a road to recovery. Read to know more.

Another week has come to an end and South Indian film industry witnessed a lot of activity throughout this week. We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week' and one of the best news was legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is finally on a road to recovery. Also, after a lot of speculations, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan finally opened up about the rumours of his marriage with Nayanthara. So, without further adieu, check out this week’s top newsmakers from the South entertainment world.

1. SP Balasubrahmanyam's recovery: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was tested positive for COVID-19 is on a road to recovery. Hi son, SPB Charan recently revealed that his father has started responding to the treatment and has also been given physiotherapy. While thanking his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and concerns, he said in a video, "Reports from the hospital have been very uneventful, which means dad is continuing to be stable and on the path to recovery. That is a good sign and they had done a session of physiotherapy today also. I have not visited him today. I am very grateful to the doctors at the hospital and each and every one of you, who have been praying and showing your appreciation, love and concern for my father."

2. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan has kickstarted shooting for the much-awaited fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. As he began the shoot for the reality show's first teaser, Kamal Haasan said, "The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work"

3. Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for COVID 19: South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia's recently took to social media and revealed that her parents have tested positive for COVID 19. The actress and her staff too underwent the test and fortunately have been tested negative for the same. The Sye Raa actress also revealed that parents' health is fine and they are coping well.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Aug 26, 2020 at 2:05am PDT

4. KGF: Chapter 2 update: The makers of Yash starrer have resumed the shooting for their upcoming magnum opus in Bengaluru. KGF 2 becomes first Pan-India film to begin shooting for the film again amid COVID-19. The makers also welcomed Prakash Raj onboard, who will be introduced as the new character in the film.

Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir.

We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2

Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie.

Wish us all the luck pic.twitter.com/AmPS9PDh2o — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) August 26, 2020

5. Nayanthara and Vignesh wedding rumours: Recently, during an interview, Vignesh Shivan opened up about the rumours of his marriage with Nayanthara. In an interview with Behindwoods, he said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.” Jokingly, he said that they will get married after they both get bored with their dating life.

6. Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul hospitalized: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul was admitted to a hospital this week in Chennai after he complained about chest pain. According to reports, Vanitha rushed Peter to a nearby hospital after he complained about the sudden illness.

