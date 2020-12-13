  1. Home
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Niharika Konidela's big fat wedding, Alia Bhatt joins RRR & VJ Chitra's demise

Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's candid photos from RRR sets to Niharika Konidela's destination wedding, here's a look at the top news of the week from South Indian Cinema.
13787 reads Mumbai
Niharika Konidela, Alia Bhatt, RRR news
We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers', which is a package of all the top happenings from the entertainment world. This week, Alia Bhatt's photos with SS Rajamouli from RRR sets took social media by storm. The week kept us super occupied as a lot of things took place, including movie announcements. In a shocking piece of news, VJ and Chitra's demise left everyone in shock. The actress ended her life months after her engagement. On the other hand, the photos of Niharika Konidela's big fat wedding in Udaipur managed to lit the internet. Here's a look at the top news of the week from South Indian Cinema.  

1. VJ Chitra's demise: Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

In a piece of shocking news, popular Tamil soap actress died by suicide on Wednesday morning. The actress, who shot to her fame after bagging the role as a lead actress in Pandian Stores, had shared photos of her recent shoot just 12 hours before she took the extreme step. She had got engaged to a Chennai based businessman in August this year. 

Also Read: VJ Chitra’s Demise: Questions raised after marks were found on her face; Photos of her corpse go viral 

2. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's big fat wedding:  Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s destination wedding in Udaipur was the talk of the town. The photos from the three-day wedding managed to light up the internet. Allu Arjun's dance with Chiranjeevi to Pawan Kalyan's entry with son Akira at the wedding, one of the biggest functions of Tollywood managed to grab eyeballs with such fun-filled moments. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej and others were seen bonding and posed for an epic 'mega cousins' picture.

Also Read: Mega Moment: Pawan Kalyan with son Akira, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi & others pose for an epic PIC 

4. Alia Bhatt joins RRR: Alia Bhatt has finally joined the sets of Jr NTR and Ram Charam starrer RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role. The makers shared a few candid photos of Alia Bhatt and Baahubali director Rajamouli as they welcomed the actress on the sets. The tweet read, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie."  Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming historical drama.

5. Thalapathy 65 announcement: The makers of Thalapathy 65 made an official announcement that the film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Sun Pictures, who are backing the project, took to social media and shared an official update about the same.  The tweet read: "We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65." 

6. Sunitha Upadrashta engagement: Popular Tollywood singer Sunitha Upadrashta got engaged to her partner Ram on Monday morning in a low key ceremony in the presence of her close family members. After much speculations, she opened up on her relationship and also shared a picture on social media. Take a look below. 

7. Meghana Raj and newborn son COVID 19 positive: Later Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj took to Instagram and released a statement after she and their newborn son tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Meghana Raj's parents were tested positive for coronavirus this week. Read her full statement below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

8: Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie: The most retweeted Indian Tweet of 2020 goes to Thalapathy Vijay's selfie with fans on the sets of Master.  Vijay climbed on top of a van and took a selfie with his fans in Neyveli. 

