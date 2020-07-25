South Newsmakers Of The Week: Nithiin & Shalini’s engagement to controversy on Rajinikanth’s Kelambakkam visit

Like every week, we are back with the round-up of top news articles from the South entertainment industry that you should not miss

The South Indian film industry had a busy week and we are back with the round-up of top news articles that you should not miss. This week, we have amazing news of Nithiin and Shalini’s pre-wedding events. On the other hand, the first look poster of Suriya’s upcoming film Vaadivaasal was revealed by the makers on his birthday. Rajinikanth’s visit to his farmhouse in Kelambakkam sparked a massive controversy. Scroll down to read all the updates in the South entertainment world.

Hearsay has that Vetrimaaran and Dhanush are joining hands yet again: According to media reports, one of the most successful duos of Kollywood – Dhanush and Vetri Maaran are all set to work together yet again. The film will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Hearsay has that this film is not Vada Chennai's sequel and it is a whole new subject. Though an official confirmation on this has not been made yet, this news has made Kollywood movie buffs pumped up.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan's cars allegedly spotted racing in Kerala: The Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala initiated a probe after a video surfaced online, which shows cars allegedly owned Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan racing on the road in Kottayam-Kochi. The video took the social media by storm and a probe has been initiated to investigate the matter. Apparently, the racing started after two men on the bike chased the cars to take photographs with the actors.

Chennai Corporation initiated a probe after Rajinikanth visited his farmhouse in Kelambakkam: Superstar Rajinikanth's photos and videos along with his family at his Kelambakkam residence irked the social media. Netizens questioned if he had received prior permission and had received an e-pass to enter Kelambakkam, which is in Chengalpet. Following this, a photo of an e-pass with Rajinikanth’s photo on it started making the rounds. Apart from this, Rajinikanth’s photo where he was seen driving his Lamborghini also took over the internet.

First look poster of Suriya’s Vaadivaasal was released: On the birthday of Kollywood star Suriya, the makers of his next film Vaadivaasal took to social media and shared the first look poster of the film. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film is directed by Vetri Maaran. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music for the film, which is touted to be a revenge drama.

Sameera Reddy’s video on body positivity: Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram and opened up about constantly being compared to others over her looks. In the video, she was seen flaunting her grey hair and she was spotted with no makeup. She said in the video that her double chin is visible in a certain angle and one should not feel the need to have a perfect body as it does not exist. Several celebrities lauded her for the video.

Nithiin & Shalini’s engagement: Ahead of their wedding, Tollywood actor Nithiin and his fiancé Shalini got engaged on July 22. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their family members and industry friends. Nithiin Reddy and his fiance Shalini Kandukari will tie the knot on July 26 in Hyderabad. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages to the actor and his to-be-wife.

