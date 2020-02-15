South Newsmakers Of The Week: Vijay starrer Master song Oru Kutti Kathai to Nithiin and Shalini's engagement

From the release of single track Oru Kutti Kathai to the most recent news of Nithiin engagement here are the top South newsmakers of the week to keep yourself updated.

Just like every week, we are here with the list of hot updates from South entertainment industry. This week we have Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie with his fans on the sets of Master in Neyveli and the single tack Oru Kutti Kathai from the movie. On the other hand, Tollywood star Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini at a private event. This week was a rollercoaster ride with some hot happenings in the film industry. Here are the top newsmakers of the week for a quick read.

Oru Kutti Kathai single track from Master released: The makers of Vijay starrer Master on Friday released the first single track, Oru Kutti Kathai on social media. While Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Arunraja Kamaraj penned the lyrics and the song was sung by Vijay himself. Sung in Tanglish, Oru Kutti Kathai shows animated visuals of Thalapathy Vijay inside a classroom, among the students. While Arunraja Kamaraj penned the lyrics, Vijay himself sung the song.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World famous lover released: South star’s Vijay Deverakonda World Famous Lover released on Valentine’s Day on February 14. Directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha, the film boasts an ensemble of cast including Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Liete. The makers had already revealed that Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as Vijay's wife, while Isabelle and Raashi Khanna are the fictional characters from a story that Vijay Devarakonda write.

Tollywood star Nithiin’s engagement: Tollywood star Nithiin’s engagement ceremony took place in a traditional manner on Saturday with the star’s girlfriend Shalini. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. It is being reported that the two will tie the knot in May. Reports suggest that Nithiin’s parents started making the wedding arrangements and they even booked the Palazo Versace hotel in Dubai.

Veyyon Silli from Soorarai Pottru released: Suriya took 100 underprivileged kids from his Agaram Foundation on Thursday in flight to launch a single track from his upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The song titled Veyyon Silli was launched mid air by Suriya along with the kids. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, the film was directed by Sudha K Prasad

Vijay’s selfie from the sets of Master in Neyveli broke the internet: Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie from the sets of Mater in Neyveli broke the internet when the actor released it on social media. After the IT raids conducted at the actor’s residence, thousands of fans showed up at the sets of Master and cheered for the actor. Vijay climbed on top of a van and took a selfie with his fans.

