South Newsmakers Of The Week: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar to Rajinikanth's political entry

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. This week, South biggies like Rajinikanth and Prabhas among other few hit the headlines. While Rajinikanth's political entry created a huge buzz on social media, Prabhas, on the other hand, made an announcement about his next film with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Also, Paava Kadhaigal trailer, which released this week, is something that you can't miss. Here's a quick look at the top news of the week from South entertainment world.

1. Prabhas' Salaar: KGF director Prashanth Neel has collaborated with Baahubali star Prabhas for their upcoming film, Salaar. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first intense look of Prabhas from the upcoming action saga. Hombale Films tweeted, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga." Take a look!

2. Rajinikanth's political entry: After a lot of buzz and much anticipation since a year and more, Rajinikanth finally announced on December 4 that he will enter politics and launch his party officially on December 31. He stated that he will launch his party on December 31 and after January, he will start working for contesting in the assembly elections. In a statement, he said, "I have decided to enter politics to bring a massive change in Tamil Nadu. This is a much-needed mission and I am only a small instrument. If I succeed in this mission, it will also be the success of Tamil people, if I don’t succeed, it is also the defeat of people. If not now, it will be never. Like all our destinies change, the time has come for the change of Tamil Nadu’s destiny."

3. Paava Kadhaigal trailer: The trailer of Paava Kadhaigal was released this week and it's an anthology, which is directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. It is about four stories and one rollercoaster of emotions. As far as the star cast is concerned, the film has Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran as the lead actors. Watch the trailer below.

4. Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV pre-wedding: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are set to marry on December 9 and the pre-wedding celebrations have kickstarted. Naga Babu's daughter Niharika looked pretty in a green tradition saree at her pre-wedding ritual at home in Hyderabad. Take a look!

5. Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai first look: The first intense poster of Arya from Sarpatta Parambarai was released this week and it took social media by storm. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film will see Arya in the role of a boxer.

