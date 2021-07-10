South Newsmakers Of The Week: Prabhas celebrates 6 years of Baahubali; Navarasa to release on August 6

From Prabhas celebrating six years of his successful blockbuster film Baahubali to Tamil anthology film Navarasa releasing on August 6, here is a look at the top news of the week.

Every week, we take you through the latest happenings in the South film industry. From movie updates to celebrity birthdays, our weekly recap feature makes sure that you do not miss anything. As the second wave of Coronavirus is slowly declining, the film industry is getting back to it’s form with shooting, movie releases and other production works. From the Indian film industry mourning the loss of legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Naga Chaitanya making his debut in Bollywood. This week a lot of interesting things happened down the South film industry, let's take a look:

Navarasa:

The upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa will present 9 emotions and 9 short stories and will release on Netflix on August 6. Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajessh, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj among many other Tamil celebs will be seen playing lead roles in the short stories directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem.

KGF: Chapter 2:

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of the Indian film industry. Prashanth Neel took to social media and shared a poster to announce that a new release date of KGF: Chapter 2 will be announced very soon. KGF: Chapter 2 would be released worldwide in theatres on 16th July 2021. The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

6 Years of Bahubaali : The Beginning:

Prabahs went down the memory lane and recollected the happy memories as the movie completed six years of its release today. Sharing the picture from the sets of Baahubali on social media, Prabhas wrote, actor “#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world."

Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut:

Naga Chaitanya, who enjoys a massive fan base all over the Telugu states, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with a big movie of titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor shared a photo of himself posing along with Aamir Khan and his ex wife Kiran Rao in Army uniform. His new look has taken the internet by storm.

Dilip Kumar's demise:

The legendary of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, popularly known as tragedy King, passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday due health related issues. The entire South industry, from Mohanlal to Chiranjeevi paid tribute to the actor and mourned the loss of him by recollecting fond memories on social media.

