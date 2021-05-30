South Newsmakers of The Week: Prabhas in Mission Impossible 7 rumours, Jr NTR tests COVID 19 negative & more
This week, the much-awaited confirmation about his next film with Thalapathy Vijay was finally made by Vamshi Paidipally. The Maharshi director confirmed he is doing a film with Vijay under Dil Raju's production banner. On the other hand, Jr NTR's fans were super happy as he shared about testing CVID019 negative. Me Too accused Vairamuthu hit the headlines over the ONV Award controversy. Let's take a look at the top news of the week from the South entertainment world.
Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes
I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021
While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.
Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV
— Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021
ALERT!! @urstrulymahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/kiKunIj8QC
— Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) May 26, 2021
4. Vairamuthu ONV Award controversy: Many celebs from Tamil and Malayalam film industry protested against ONV Cultural Academy for honouring Me Too accused Vairamuthu with an award. Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas wrote, ''An award in the name of one of our greatest literary figure shouldn’t go to a man accused by 17 women of sexual harassment. In solidarity with you Chinmayi.'' After the protest, the jury of ONV Cultural Academy decided to re-examine the decision. A day after the jury decided to re-examine their decision, Vairamuthu, in a video message has stated that he is returning the ONV Award.
In a mythical land lost to history,there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale.
Presenting #Bimbisara https://t.co/XRlLRatHVV
— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) May 28, 2021
Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally has confirmed he is indeed teaming up with Vijay which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Vamshi Paidipally announced his project under producer Dil Raju's production banner while addressing the Telugu media representatives. Fans are going berserk on social media after Vamshi confirmed the news.
Thalapathy's Right decision to go with @directorvamshi & #DilRaju for #Thalapathy66. Film gonna be in larger scale than what we expect. Even though dir Vamshi has mixed reviews for his films, Having a high hope on Thalapathy's Script selection. Time to rule Telugu Market
— (@AbeesVJ) May 30, 2021