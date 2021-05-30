South Newsmakers of The Week: Prabhas in Mission Impossible 7 rumours, Jr NTR tests COVID 19 negative & more

From Vairamuthu's ONV Award controversy to Thalapathy 66 update, let's take a look at the top news of the week from the South entertainment world.

This week, the much-awaited confirmation about his next film with Thalapathy Vijay was finally made by Vamshi Paidipally. The Maharshi director confirmed he is doing a film with Vijay under Dil Raju's production banner. On the other hand, Jr NTR's fans were super happy as he shared about testing CVID019 negative. Me Too accused Vairamuthu hit the headlines over the ONV Award controversy. Let's take a look at the top news of the week from the South entertainment world.

1. Jr NTR recovers from COVID 19: RRR actor Jr NTR has completed 14 days of home quarantine this week and has tested COVID-19 negative. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot."

Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's father & writer Vijayendra Prasad REVEALS he had tears while watching action scenes in RRR

2. Prabhas in Mission Impossible 7 rumours: Reports were doing rounds on social media that Christopher McQuarrie apparently narrated the script of Mission Impossible 7 to Prabhas while he was shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy. Amidst the strong reports on Prabhas being a part of Tom Cruise starrer, one of the Twitter users asked director Christopher McQuarrie to confirm if the news is true, to this he replied, "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet."

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

3. Sarkaru Vaari Paata update: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers released an official statement recently and rubbished the reports of first look teaser releasing on Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday, May 30. The statement read: "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it’s not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and false news regarding this. Till then – stay safe and take care. Thank you Yours, Team Mahesh Babu."

ALERT!! @urstrulymahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/kiKunIj8QC — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) May 26, 2021

4. Vairamuthu ONV Award controversy: Many celebs from Tamil and Malayalam film industry protested against ONV Cultural Academy for honouring Me Too accused Vairamuthu with an award. Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas wrote, ''An award in the name of one of our greatest literary figure shouldn’t go to a man accused by 17 women of sexual harassment. In solidarity with you Chinmayi.'' After the protest, the jury of ONV Cultural Academy decided to re-examine the decision. A day after the jury decided to re-examine their decision, Vairamuthu, in a video message has stated that he is returning the ONV Award.

Also Read: #MeToo accused and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu conferred with ONV Award; Parvathy calls out award jury

5. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film titled Bimbisara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, on the occasion of his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao's birth anniversary has released the first title teaser of his film, Bimbisara. The film is directed by Vashist and produced by N. T. R. Arts.

In a mythical land lost to history,there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale. Presenting #Bimbisara https://t.co/XRlLRatHVV — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) May 28, 2021

Also Read: N. T. Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Chiranjeevi remembers Senior NTR; Demands Bharat Ratna for the late actor

Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally has confirmed he is indeed teaming up with Vijay which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Vamshi Paidipally announced his project under producer Dil Raju's production banner while addressing the Telugu media representatives. Fans are going berserk on social media after Vamshi confirmed the news.

Thalapathy's Right decision to go with @directorvamshi & #DilRaju for #Thalapathy66. Film gonna be in larger scale than what we expect. Even though dir Vamshi has mixed reviews for his films, Having a high hope on Thalapathy's Script selection. Time to rule Telugu Market — (@AbeesVJ) May 30, 2021

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×