South Newsmakers Of Week: Prabhudheva's second marriage, Nayanthara's birthday to Prabhas' Adipurush update

From Prabhas, Nayanthara to Prabhdheva, here's a look back at the biggest headline makers from the South entertainment industry.

South Indian film industry was buzzing with excitement this week as the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush shared a big update about the film. However, this week was saw both, happy and sad news! In a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya’s father Mariyanesan passed away this week. On the other hand, what caught everyone's attention was Prabhudheva's second marriage. Here's a look back at the biggest headline makers from the South entertainment industry.

1. Nayanthara's 36th birthday: While he was away for work, filmmaker and Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a few photos from actress' birthday celebration at home. He wrote, "How sweeet!!!.. Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible :)) our dearest chaaaach:))... missed being around.... yet happy." Check it out below.



2. Prabhas' Adipurush Update: The makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush revealed that his upcoming film directed by Om Raut will hit the big screens on 11/08/2022. Yes, the upcoming film which also stars will release in 2022 and the shooting is expected to go on floors early next year. Reportedly, Baahubali star Prabhas will play the role of Lord Rama in the film.



3. Prabhudheva second marriage: Choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva secretly tied the knot in May with his physiotherapist Dr Himani. Reportedly, Prabhudheva met and fell in love with Dr Himani while he was undergoing treatment for his back and legs at her clinic in Mumbai. This is his second marriage after getting divorced with her former wife Ramlatha.

4. The tragic demise of Losliya’s father: Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Losliya’s father Mariyanesan passed away due to unknown reasons on November 16. Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan rose to fame after her appearance in Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. Her father had entered Bigg Boss house during freeze task. The father-daughter moment had left everyone emotional.

5. Netrikann teaser: Directed by Milind Rau, Nayanthara's Netrikann teaser was released on her birthday. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures. The Ladysuperstar plays a visually challenged character in the film. Watch the trailer below.

6. Tamil actor Thavasi cancer news: A video Tamil actor Thavasi seeking financial help for his cancer treatment went viral on social media. As news surfaced online, many celebrities like Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth donated a certain amount to help the actor for his further treatment.

