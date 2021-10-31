South Newsmakers Of Week: Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise, Samantha deleting photos to Rajinikanth in hosp

This week in the South was full of some shocking developments. Kannada cinema's power star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a heart attack. On the other hand, Samantha has deleted all the wedding pictures with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, three weeks after they announced separation. Well, it is that time of the week again when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities and everything that happened in the South Indian film industry. Take a look below!

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 on October 29 due to a massive heart attack. Many celebrities from the film industry gathered at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to pay their last respect. Around 10 lakh people stood in the queue only to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. His sudden demise has left the entire country in shock.

Rajinikanth in hospital: Ahead of his film Annatthe's release, superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure and will be discharged from the hospital soon. The official statement released by the hospital management read, "Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted in the hospital yesterday (28th October 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th October 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days."

Kauveri Hospital health bulletin: @rajinikanth sir has been admitted in hospital and underwent Carotid Artery re-vascularisation. He is recovering well and will be discharged in a few days. Get well soon sir! #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/qpXTDJRA2s — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) October 29, 2021

Samantha deletes photos with Naga Chaitanya: In a heartbreaking piece of news, Samantha has deleted almost all her wedding photos with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram. However, she has still kept a few photos on her feed that are of her and Naga Chaitanya's group pics with family and friends. After announcing their separation, Sam has been doing everything to move on in life. She also visited Rishikesh with besties Shilpa Reddy and later Dubai with her team.