South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rajamouli’s Roar of RRR released; Kamal Haasan’s Vikram first look & shoot began
Yet another week passed and many new things happened in the south industry. The industry is back in action and daily updates are back too. Venkatesh's Narappa is releasing on OTT platforms as theatres are shut due to pandemic. Suriya's much awaited title poster of Vaadivaasal released and took the internet by storm. Our weekly recap feature has covered all the major updates of South and make sure to not miss it. Take a look here:
Narappa
Narappa is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Daggubati Venkatesh in the titular role. This movie is a remake of the Dhanush starrer Asuran (2019.) The movie was originally supposed to be released in the theatres, but makers opted to release it on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime 20th July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the trailer was released and every bit looks intriguing as it showcases the emotional and gripping saga of a farmer and his family.
His silence is the calm before the storm....here is our #Narappa!
Trailer out now: https://t.co/3jUT5nCJbp
Meet #NarappaOnPrime, July 20. @PrimeVideoIN@VenkyMama #Priyamani @KarthikRathnam3 #SrikanthAddala #ManiSharma @theVcreations pic.twitter.com/KbwcN6gK18
— Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) July 14, 2021
Roar of RRR
Makers of RRR released the making video of the movie titled Roar of RRR. The making video gives us a glimpse into what went behind making this magnum opus. Every bit of the video looks incredible and massive. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.
The effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience is here!
Watch the making of #RRRMovie here https://t.co/A27oTfLPp1#RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) July 15, 2021
Vaadivaasal
The title poster of Suriya’s next film titled Vaadivaasall with National award-winning director Vetrimaaran was released. The title shows an angry bull in a circle with the rustic silver background and the title Vaadivaasal has horns to it. In just a few minutes of release, the title trended on social media.
Thank you for all your love!! #VaadiVaasalTitleLook @VetriMaaran @theVcreations @gvprakash @VelrajR @jacki_art #CSChellappa @kabilanchelliah #VaadiVaasal pic.twitter.com/azILsifxja
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 16, 2021
Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha
Tollywood star Allu Arjun is a proud father as his 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. The little Arha will be essaying the role of Prince Bharat in the film. Allu Arha will be the fourth generation of Allu family to be working in the Telugu film industry. He also penned a long note to convey good wishes to his daughter.
A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021
Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati opens up about Narappa; Calls it the most exhausting movie of his career
Vikram first look and shooting
The makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram dropped the first look poster yesterday, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The first look poster screams power and the shooting of the film has begun this week too. Photos of Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan along with director Lokesh Kangaraj went viral on social media platforms.
Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidiyudhu
Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu
Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu
Sorkkangkal Idho Idho Theriyudhu
Thudikkidhu Pujam!
Jeyippadhu Nijam!@ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial#Vikram #VikramFirstLook#Arambichitom pic.twitter.com/aaaWDXeI4l
— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 10, 2021
Akhil Akkineni
Akhil underwent a massive physical transformation for his upcoming film, Agent. The makers released the first look poster this week and Akhil can be seen flaunting his bulked-up physique as he lifts up his sleeveless vest. Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and newbie Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil. The makers have resumed the new schedule of the film already.
365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously through out this film. I promise you that. @AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VamsiVakkantham @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #AgentLoading pic.twitter.com/A29fyy8rTU
— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) July 12, 2021