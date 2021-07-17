  1. Home
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rajamouli’s Roar of RRR released; Kamal Haasan’s Vikram first look & shoot began

This week was full of updates in the film industry as many things happened. Here's a go through of the top news from the South Indian film industry.
Yet another week passed and many new things happened in the south industry. The industry is back in action and daily updates are back too. Venkatesh's Narappa is releasing on OTT platforms as theatres are shut due to pandemic. Suriya's much awaited title poster of Vaadivaasal released and took the internet by storm. Our weekly recap feature has covered all the major updates of South and make sure to not miss it. Take a look here:

Narappa

Narappa is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Daggubati Venkatesh in the titular role. This movie is a remake of the Dhanush starrer Asuran (2019.)  The movie was originally supposed to be released in the theatres, but makers opted to release it on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime 20th July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the trailer was released and every bit looks intriguing as it showcases the emotional and gripping saga of a farmer and his family.

Roar of RRR

Makers of RRR released the making video of the movie titled Roar of RRR. The making video gives us a glimpse into what went behind making this magnum opus. Every bit of the video looks incredible and massive. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.

Vaadivaasal

The title poster of Suriya’s next film titled Vaadivaasall with National award-winning director Vetrimaaran was released. The title shows an angry bull in a circle with the rustic silver background and the title Vaadivaasal has horns to it. In just a few minutes of release, the title  trended on social media.

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is a proud father as his 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. The little Arha will be essaying the role of Prince Bharat in the film. Allu Arha will be the fourth generation of Allu family to be working in the Telugu film industry. He also penned a long note to convey good wishes to his daughter.

Vikram first look and shooting

The makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram dropped the first look poster yesterday, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The first look poster screams power and the shooting of the film has begun this week too. Photos of Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan along with director Lokesh Kangaraj went viral on social media platforms.

Akhil Akkineni

Akhil underwent a massive physical transformation for his upcoming film, Agent. The makers released the first look poster this week and Akhil can be seen flaunting his bulked-up physique as he lifts up his sleeveless vest. Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and newbie Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil. The makers have resumed the new schedule of the film already.

