South Newsmakers Of Week: Rajinikanth cancels political plans, Ram Charan & Varun Tej test COVID 19 positive

New Year 2021 has kickstarted but the last week of 2020 was quite an eventful in the entertainment world. Speaking specifically about the South Indian film industry, a lot of has happened. Celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna among others headed to Goa to celebrate New Year. On the other hand, just two days before Nea Year's eve, Rajinikanth confirmed that he won't be joining politics due to his health issues. Also, mega cousins Ram Charan and Varun Tej isolated themselves at their respective houses after being tested positive for COVID-19. Here's a look at the top news that dominated the headlines in the last week of 2020:

1. Rajinikanth quits plans to enter politics: After getting discharged from hospital, Rajinikanth released a statement and revealed he is not joining politics. He also mentioned about how the shooting of his upcoming film had to be stopped due to his health. "My health conditions forced Sun Pictures' Kalanidhi Maran to reschedule the shooting, and it resulted in the loss of employment for a lot of workers and a loss of crores of rupees for the producers. It was all because of my health, and I see it as a warning given by god," he mentioned in his long statement.

pic.twitter.com/bUzAYURjdv — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 29, 2020

2. Hey Sinamika Wrap Up: The makers of Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamika wrapped up the shoot on December 28. Sharing about it on Twitter, DQ shared a few stills from the film and wrote, "That’s a wrap on the most special film with the most special people ! @brindagopal...I love you master truly ! @aditiraohydari and @MsKajalAggarwal what a joy it was making this film. Every person on the film was professional, passionate and kind ! What a team ! #HeySinamika."

That’s a wrap on the most special film with the most special people ! @brindagopal I love you master truly ! @aditiraohydari and @MsKajalAggarwal what a joy it was making this film. Every person on the film was professional, passionate and kind ! What a team ! #HeySinamika https://t.co/RkSl2kp9TC — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 28, 2020

3. AR Rahman's mother passes away: Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on December 29 in Chennai. AR Rahman took to social media and confirmed the reports by sharing a picture of his mother.

4. Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios row: After the Madras High Court mediated between music maestro Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios over the long battle between them, the maestro was granted permission to visit his chamber and vacate the same. However, he did not visit his chamber and asked his team to do the same after knowing that his belongings from his personal room in the chamber were removed and dumped in a warehouse. His spokesperson alleged that his room was broken open and the management removed all his belongings from it.

5. Ram Charan and Varun Tej test positive for COVID-19: A few days after hosting a grand Christmas party at home, Ram Charan, on December 29, revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. Ram Charan wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid - 19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger." A daylater, Varun Tej, who was also present at the party, tested COVID-19 positive. He confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all your love."

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

6. Yogi Babu and his wife become parents: Popular supporting actor Yogi Babu, who got married to Manju Bhargavi this year are blessed with a baby.

7. Kollywood producer KP Balu passes away: KB Films’ Balu, who had produced several blockbuster Kollywood films including Prabhu’s Chinnathambi and Panchalankurichi, passed away in Chennai due to heart attack.

8. Master release date: The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master have finally confirmed that film will release on January 13. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

