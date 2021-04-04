South Newsmakers Of Week: Rajinikanth gets 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Ajay Devgn's RRR look to Thalapathy 65

It was quite an eventful week in the Southern film industry as a lot of films, trailer, first looks were released. One of the biggest and exciting news was Rajinikanth being conferred upon for the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The news took social media by storm. On the other hand, 's first look motion poster from RRR managed to keep Twitter buzzing. Also, Rashmika Mandanna has finally kickstarted shooting her second Bollywood project titled Goodbye. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Well, let's take a quick look at everything that happened this week in the South entertainment world.

1. Rajinikanth Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar Rajinikanth will receive India's highest film honour- Dadasaheb Phalke award for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Many celebs from the film industry took to Twitter and congratulated Rajinikanth for the same. PM Narendra Modi also penned a heartfelt note to Thalaiva. The Petta star then shared a thank you note on Twitter. He wrote: "For all the love, greetings and wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends and colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me and my beloved fans from across India and all over the world... My deepest gratitude and thanks."

For all the love,greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues,well wishers,media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 2, 2021

2. Thalapathy 65: Vijay's 65th much-anticipated film, which is being tentatively called Thalapathy 65, went on floors this week. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The film went on floors this week with a mahurat puja at the Sun TV studio in Chennai. The entire cast and crew was present at the launch ceremony sans Pooja Hegde who is busy with other commitments.

3. Ajay Devgn's RRR Look: SS Rajamouli and the makers of RRR unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film with a motion poster on the occasion of his birthday. Devgn's first look from Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is intense and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film releases worldwide on October 13, 2021 on the festive occasion of Dusshera.

Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character.https://t.co/hL252PMMGR#RRR #RRRMovie@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2021 SS Rajamouli and the makers of RRR unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film with a motion poster on the occasion of his birthday. Devgn's first look from Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is intense and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film releases worldwide on October 13, 2021 on the festive occasion of Dusshera.

4. Rashmika Mandanna joins Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna has finally kickstarted shooting for her second Bollywood project titled, Goodbye. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the film is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Sharing a photo from the film's puja ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I love it when it's all about performing...and this is one such project. Thrilled to be a part of this amazing journey..#Goodbye!."

5. Radha Ravi controversial remark on Nayanthara: Actor-politician Radha Ravi again made derogatory statements against Nayanthara at a political event recently. Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Radha Ravi also attacked Udayanidhi Stalin, with whom he had worked while he was in the previous party. He also went on to make a personal comment saying he doesn't care if Nayanthara and Udhayanidhi are in a relationship. Honestly I am sick and tired of this man and his abuse.

This man is openly abusive, a molester, a harasser!! Why would a party hire him as a star campaigner?

DMKs A Raja or Radha Ravi - they’re all the same kinda abusive men that we have voted for and made powerful. https://t.co/4qZ3s87bWD — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 31, 2021

6. Vakeel Saab trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Vakeel Saab, featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role was released on March 30. Directed by Venu Sriram the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key supporting role. Watch the trailer below.