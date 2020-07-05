South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rajinikanth lashes out at cops in Jayaraj and Fenix case, S Janaki's death hoax

From Rajinikanth lashing out at cops in Jayaraj and Fenix case to S Janaki's death hoax that took social media by storm, here's a look at the top news of the week from the South Indian Film industry.

South Indian Film industry witnessed a dull week but, we are back with the round-up of a few top news that you might want to give a quick read at. Many South Indian celebs penned heartfelt notes for choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away this week due to cardiac arrest. On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth condemned the police custodial deaths of father-son duo Jayaraj and Fenix. Thalaiva took to Twitter and expressed his anger over the behaviour of cops in the case. Also, S Janaki, the legendary Tamil singer's fake death news took social media by storm. Here's a look at top news from the South Entertainment world.

Rajinikanth on the death probe of Jayaraj and Fenix: A day after it was alleged in various media reports that the cops in Sathankulam police station refused to cooperate for probe in the custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and expressed that we should not let go of this incident until everyone involved in the case is investigated and get justice served. He added that he was shocked to know how police acted when the Kovilpatti Magistrate tried to probe the incident. "Even after killing the father and son brutally, which was opposed by the entire humanity, the cops had the audacity to disrespect the Magistrate. I was shocked by the behaviour of the cops. All involved should be punished," read his tweet in Tamil.

S Janaki death hoax: S Janaki, the legendary Tamil singer's fake death news had spread like wildfire on social media. Playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam took to Facebook and clarified that she is doing fine. He also expressed his anger on people's tendency to spread rumours on social media.

Case filed against Vishal Film Factory’s employee: According to media reports, a woman, who has been working for Vishal's production house for more than 6 years, has cheated about Rs 45 lakh from the company. It is also reported that the company’s manager has filed a case against the employee at the station in Chennai. Reportedly, the woman was appointed to take care of the financial status of the company for Income Tax. Instead of paying the company’s taxes, she transferred the money to her personal account.

South celebs pay tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan: Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest. Many South and Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and offered condolences. Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar remembered Saroj Khan for her iconic work as they offered condolences on Twitter. Mohanlal also recalled the time he worked with Saroj Khan. The Malayalam actor tweeted, "Saroj Khan Ji was a true legend and I consider myself blessed to work with her for the song “Vennila Vennila, from the Movie ‘Iruvar."

Kannada veteran actor Mimicry Rajagopal passes away: Kannada veteran actor Mimicry Rajagopal, who has worked in around 600 movies, passed away on Thursday, July 2. The veteran star was also suffering from asthma and kidney-related issues.

