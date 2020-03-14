South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rajinikanth’s announcement, Thupparivaalan 2 controversy, KFG 2 release date

Like every week, we are back with the round up of the hot news from the South entertainment industry. This week, we have the political party announcement by Rajinikanth, which took over the headlines across the country. On the other hand, in the Sandalwood industry, the big news is that Yash starrer KFG 2 release date has been announced by the makers. Here are the top newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case you missed any. Read on below.

Rajinikanth announced his political entry: Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth addressed the press and confirmed his political entry. The announcement came after his meeting with the senior members of Rajini Makkal Mandram earlier. He also announced that he would not be the Chief Minister candidate from his party. Post his announcement, several celebrities and politicians from Tamil Nadu have been issuing statements.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash to hit the big screen on October 23, 2020: The announcement was made by Ritesh Sidhwani on his official Instagram account. Fans of the film’s first installment were delighted to finally hear the news of the film's release date. The south flick KGF: Chapter 2, which will see Yash doing some high-intensity action scenes and stunts, is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film has as the female lead.

Trisha walked out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film: South star Trisha Krishnan was touted to play the lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with Koratala Siva. This is notably Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film, and Trisha and Chiranjeevi were said to be reuniting after 13 long years post Stalin, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. However, took to her Twitter to inform that she had to walk out of the movie citing creative differences. She wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team well.To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Anushka Shetty cleared air about rumours of her marrying a divorcee: From past couple of weeks, Baahubali star Anushka Shetty's wedding has been making headlines. While initial reports said that she is all set to marry a cricketer from, recent reports claimed that she will be soon tying the knot with a divorcee. However, none of it turned out to be true. At a recent event, where Anushka celebrated 15 years of her completion in the industry, she slammed the reports of her getting married to anyone.

Thupparivaalan 2 controversy: Following various reports and allegations, Kollywood actor Vishal took to his Twitter space and broke his silence on not having director Mysskin onboard his upcoming film, Thupparivaalan 2. He alleged that Mysskin demanded more money than the original budget, due to which Vishal himself decided to take over as the director for the rest of the film. Following this tweet, Mysskin said during an event that Vishal did not treat him with respect, due to which he walked out of the film.

IT raids at Thalapathy Vijay’s residence: An Income Tax raid was conducted at Master actor Thalapathy Vijay’s Panaiyur residency. Following the raid, the officials have announced that the actor has paid all of his taxes without any due. They have also informed that the actor has received Rs 50 crore for Bigil and Rs 80 crore for Master. This news took over the internet and people have been taking to social media to share the actor’s remuneration for the movies.