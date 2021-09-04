South Newsmakers of the Week: Rakul Preet Singh & others at ED office to Jyotika record making Instagram debut

The South industry was buzzing with updates this week. As many movies are gearing up for release next week, on September 8, 9 and 10, many trailers were released including Laabam, Seetimaar, Annabelle Sethupathi, Tuck Jagadish and others. The Hollywood industry especially was all over the news as celebs were called by ED for money laundering and drug case. Many celebs celebrated their birthday today and new updates were released. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

Tollywood drugs case

Director Puri Jagannadh was questioned for almost 10 hours by Enforcement Directorate, actor-producer Charmme Kaur was grilled in the same case for 8 hours and Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for 6 to 7 hours.

Chiranjeevi Sarja son:

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana's son, who is already a star, is named Raayan Raj Sarja. She shared a video to announce her son's name, which is a compilation of clippings from her and Chiranjeevi Sarja's Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

This week trailers:

Annabelle Sethupathi Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and starrer is a laughter riot filled with to experience royalness, comedy and romance.

Tughlaq Durbar Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar is a political satire. The trailer will explore the current state of the country’s politics.

Seetimaarr Trailer: The trailer shows Gopichand and Tamannaah's essay the roles of Kabaddi coaches, who represent the girls' teams respectively. The trailer has all the ingredients of a masala entertainer.

Tuck Jagadish Trailer: Set in the backdrop of a village, the trailer of Nani starrer promises a power-packed action entertainer with family sentiments and romance.

Valimai

The entire shoot of Thala Ajith starrer Valimai has been wrapped up except for a few patchwork. The last schedule of the shoot took place in Russia and also explored the country as photos went viral on social media.

Jyothika Instagram debut

Jyothika has marked her debut on social media platforms with her new Instagram handle. The actress shared breathtaking photos from the Himalayas and Kashmir as her first post on Instagram. She has garnered a staggering 1.5 million followers in no time and made a record.

Birthday specials

On Nagarjuna's 62nd birthday, August 30, the title first look of his next movie titled Ghost was released. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady.

On Kiccha Sudeep's 50th birthday, September 2, the first glimpse titled Deadman's Anthem of his much-anticipated film Vikrant Rona was released and introduced Sudeep as a one-man army, which also has western music.

To mark the special occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, on September 3, his next movie with director Surender Reddy was announced. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady. Pre look of Pawan Kalyan from PSPK28 was also released.