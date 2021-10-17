South Newsmakers of Week: Ram Charan & Samantha's new films to Nedumudi Venu and Mahesh Koneru passing away

We are back with the list of all the important news from the South entertainment industry. This week, we have some pretty exciting news from the release of new movies to updates about the upcoming films. On Dussehra, many new movies were announced, however, Ram Charan and Samantha's new movies stand out. Producer and Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru and National Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu passed away, which has left the industry in an emotional state. Take a look at all the important events of the South Entertainment industry right here:

Samantha

Post-separation from Naga Chaitanya and break from work, Samantha is on a roll as she signed two bilingual films and announced them on Dussehra. One with director duo Harish and Hari Shankar and another with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.

Vishnu Manchu MAA elections:

Vishnu Manchu, who won the Movies Artistes Association (MAA) elections last week, took oath as the president of MAA. Vishnu defeated veteran actor Prakash Raj to win the presidency in a heated campaign. He took oath in presence of Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Shrinivas Yadav as chief guest, along with family and other filmy personalities.

Ram Charan new movies:

Ram Charan announced two new movies on Dussehra, a Telugu movie with director Gautam Tinnanuri and another pan-Indian film with Prashanth Neel.

It’s my pleasure

Sai Dharam Tej

His uncle and actor Chiranjeevi announced the big and happy news that Sai Dharam Tej has returned home after being hospitalized for a month after a serious bike accident in September.

Annaatthe teaser:

The much-awaited Annaatthe teaser is finally out. Annaatthe teaser has everything and each element screams Rajinism.

Kiccha Sudeep Koigobba 3:

Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3, which was slated to release on October 14 in theatres but the screenings were cancelled due to financial crisis. Kiccha Sudeep shared a statement asking his fans to be patient and not damage the theatres. He also apologized to fans for the delay in screenings and asked them to be patient.

A note to all my friends at the theaters . pic.twitter.com/UY8Nst9WjL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

Mahesh S Koneru death:

Renowned producer and Tollywood superstar Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru passed away today due to cardiac arrest. The entire Telugu industry mourned for this big loss.

Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu

National Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on October 11 at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The entire Malayalam industry is in shock and bid an emotional farewell to the legendary actor on social media.