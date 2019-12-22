South Newsmakers Of The Week: Ram Charan's star studded party, Rajinikanth on CAA protests and more

From Rajinikanth's reaction to CAA protests to Ram Charan and Upasana's star-studded party at their residence and Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer, here's a look at all the top South entertainment stories of the week.

As we look forward to another interesting week, we bring our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week' It was an eventful week filled with lots of star-studded parties to announcements. From Rajinikanth's reaction to CAA protests to Ram Charan and Upasana's star-studded party at their residence and Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer, here's a look at all the top South entertainment stories that hit the headlines during the week. Check it out below.

Ram Charan hosts a star-studded exhibition of his wildlife photography: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni many others graced Ram Charan's wildlife photography exhibition - Wildest Dreams. His wife, Upasana Kamineni was recently appointed as the Philanthropy Ambassador for World Wildlife Photography. SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE

Vetrimaaran to team up with Suriya: After the tremendous success of his last film Asuran with actor Dhanush, now it has been revealed that the director Vetrimaaran has collaborated for his next movie with actor Suriya. The film is tentatively titled Suriya 40. Kalaippuli S Thanu took to Twitter on Saturday and announced the exciting news.

After the tremendous success of Asuran, director @VetriMaaran will be teaming up with @Suriya_offl

for the first time in #Suriya40 @theVcreations is happy and proud to produce this film.

- S.Thanu — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) December 21, 2019

Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer: Trailer of Mohanlal's most awaited movie Big Brother was released recently. The gripping glimpses from the trailer is enough to make our hearts skip a beat or two. Check it out below.

Rajinikanth on CAA protests: During the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter and stated that no one should use violence as a solution for any problem. The megastar, who had confirmed his political entry last year, said that the ongoing violence in the country pains him.

pic.twitter.com/jQtiCnve4N — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 19, 2019

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thala Vijay, Ajith on Forbes India 100 Celebs 2019: Kollywood stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Shankar, Karthik Subbaraj have been named in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities 2019.

With 8 Kollywood superstars, 3 Tollywood stars and 2 Mollywood icons, the number of southern cinema superstars may have fallen from 15 to 13 on the 2019 #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list, but their contribution to the cumulative 100 rose by 12.57% to Rs 482.92 crore pic.twitter.com/OIpWN8ki4u — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 19, 2019

Lyricist Vairamuthu out of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan? Lyricist Vairamuthu is reportedly no longer a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. For the unversed, the lyricist was named by singer Chinmayi in the infamous #MeToo movement. However, the makers have not made any official statement about the inclusion/exclusion of Vairamuthu in the project.

