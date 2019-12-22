South Newsmakers Of The Week: Ram Charan's star studded party, Rajinikanth on CAA protests and more

From Rajinikanth's reaction to CAA protests to Ram Charan and Upasana's star-studded party at their residence and Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer, here's a look at all the top South entertainment stories of the week.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: December 22, 2019 06:34 pm
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Ram Charan's star studded party, Rajinikanth on CAA protests and more South Newsmakers Of The Week: Ram Charan's star studded party, Rajinikanth on CAA protests and more
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we look forward to another interesting week, we bring our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'  It was an eventful week filled with lots of star-studded parties to announcements. From Rajinikanth's reaction to CAA protests to Ram Charan and Upasana's star-studded party at their residence and Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer, here's a look at all the top South entertainment stories that hit the headlines during the week. Check it out below. 

Ram Charan hosts a star-studded exhibition of his wildlife photography: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni many others graced Ram Charan's wildlife photography exhibition - Wildest Dreams. His wife, Upasana Kamineni was recently appointed as the Philanthropy Ambassador for World Wildlife Photography. SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE 

Vetrimaaran to team up with Suriya: After the tremendous success of his last film Asuran with actor Dhanush, now it has been revealed that the director Vetrimaaran has collaborated for his next movie with actor Suriya. The film is tentatively titled Suriya 40. Kalaippuli S Thanu took to Twitter on Saturday and announced the exciting news.

Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer: Trailer of Mohanlal's most awaited movie Big Brother was released recently. The gripping glimpses from the trailer is enough to make our hearts skip a beat or two. Check it out below. 

Rajinikanth on CAA protests: During the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter and stated that no one should use violence as a solution for any problem. The megastar, who had confirmed his political entry last year, said that the ongoing violence in the country pains him.
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thala Vijay, Ajith on Forbes India 100 Celebs 2019: Kollywood stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Shankar, Karthik Subbaraj have been named in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities 2019.

Lyricist Vairamuthu out of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan? Lyricist Vairamuthu is reportedly no longer a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. For the unversed, the lyricist was named by singer Chinmayi in the infamous #MeToo movement. However, the makers have not made any official statement about the inclusion/exclusion of Vairamuthu in the project. 

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement