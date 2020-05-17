  1. Home
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka's engagement to Dil Raju, Nikhil Siddharth's marriages

From Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's engagement to Nikhil Siddharth's marriage to Dr Pallavi Varma, let’s take a quick look at what made headlines this week.
58934 reads Mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 12:01 am
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka's engagement to Dil Raju, Nikhil Siddharth's marriages
We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'.  Just like the week gone by, this week too kept South Indian film industry buzzing with news and a lot more. Rana Daggubati's Instagram post on getting engaged to Miheeka Bajaj took social media by storm. It is one of the top news of the week. On the other hand, amid lockdown, producer Dil Raju and actor Nikhil Siddharth got married to their respective partners. Let’s take a quick look at what made headlines this week.

Rana Daggubati confirms his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj: Baahubali star Rana Daggubati left his fans surprised as he announced getting engaged to his GF Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati has the found love of his life and is getting married to Miheeka soon. The actor shared a beautiful picture of him with Mikheeka on social media and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." Miheeka does not have any connection to the film industry and is a designer by profession. She ventured into the décor space in 2018. 

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's GF Miheeka Bajaj is connected to Sonam Kapoor and family; Here's how 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Vignesh Shivan shares Mother's Day post for Nayanthara: On the occasion of Mother's Day, Vignesh Shivan shared a special post for his girlfriend Nayanthara. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a picture of Nayanthara holding a baby in her arms. He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children." The picture went viral on social media and in no time, fans started speculating if the couple is expecting their first baby.

Producer Dil Raju ties the knot again: Producer and distributor Dil Raju, whose wife passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest, got married again to a girl name, Tejaswini. Ahead of his wedding, the Jaanu producer mentioned about turning over a new leaf and restarting his personal life on a happy note.
Nikhil Siddharth wedding: Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with his fiance Dr Pallavi Varma on May 14 in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. A lot of South Indian celebrities got married amid lockdown. Jabardasth comedian Mahesh also got married to his partner on the same.

Also Read: Nikhil Siddharth ties the knot with Pallavi Varma in a private affair amid lockdown; Check out the FIRST pics 

Kannada comedian and actor Michael Madhu passed away: Sandalwood's popular comedian and actor Michael Madhu passed away on May 13 after suffering a heart attack. He was 50. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

