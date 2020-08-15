South Newsmakers of the Week: Rana Daggubati’s wedding to SP Balasubrahmanyam’s critical health condition

This week, the biggest news is that legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition became critical and he is on life support. We also have Rana Daggubati’s wedding with Miheeka Bajaj.

The weekend is here and we are back with our list of unmissable news from the South entertainment industry. This week, the biggest news is that legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition became critical and he is on life support. We also have Rana Daggubati’s wedding with Miheeka Bajaj. The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi was released and Niharika Konidela got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya. Take a look at all the important news that happened this week for a quick catch up.

SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU and is on life support: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has now been moved to the Intensive Care Unit and a special team of experts are attending his condition. A hospital news bulletin was released by his doctors which stated that the singer’s health worsened overnight and his condition remains critical. Celebrities including Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi took to social media to pray for the singer’s speedy recovery.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got hitched: Tollywood’s popular actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who got engaged in an elegant ceremony in May 20, 2020, tied the knot on August 8 in a beautiful outdoor wedding. Several photos and videos of the couple from the wedding surfaced online and in the photos, Miheeka was seen in a beautiful Anamika Khanna attire, while Rana was seen in a beige Kurta and dothi. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan were among the celebrities to take part in the wedding.

Also Read: Ilayaraja gets emotional as he wishes a speedy recovery to SP Balasubrahmanyam: Come back soon Balu; WATCH

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s engagement: Actress and daughter of Nagendra Babu, Niharika Konidela got engaged to her Chaitanya JV on August 13th in Hyderabad. The engagement ceremony was attended only by a few close friends and family members of the couple. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi and the ‘mega’ family graced the engagement ceremony in their best stylish appearance.

SS Rajamouli and family recovered from COVID 19: SS Rajamouli had taken to his social media space and announced that he and his family tested positive for COVID 19. On August 12, Rajamouli announced on social media that he and his family have recovered from the virus and tested negative. He also wrote that he will donate plasma as soon as he develops antibodies.

Superstar Mahesh Babu & Thalapathy Vijay’s Green India Challenge: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, on his birthday, planted saplings and tagged Kollywood’s Thalapathy Vijay to take part in the challenge. Accepting the challenge, Thalapathy Vijay planted saplings in his backyard. Photos of both the actors participating in the Green India Challenge took over the internet, and fans of both the stars started following them by planting saplings. Also Read: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya look splendid in THIS candid photo from Rana Daggubati’s wedding Keerthy Suresh’ Good Luck Sakhi teaser was released: National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi teaser was released by the makers on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen playing key roles in Good Luck Sakhi. The multi-lingual film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing as a shooter in the film, which is touted to be a woman-centric one.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×