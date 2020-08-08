South Newsmakers of the Week: Rana Daggubati’s wedding to SP Balasubrahmanyam testing positive for COVID 19

From Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding to SP Balasubrahmanyam testing positive for COVID 19 let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry. Read on.

The weekend is here and so we are back with our list of unmissable news from the South entertainment industry. This week, we have an amazing piece of news of Rana Daggubati’s wedding with Miheeka Bajaj as the biggest one. Prabhas’ Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy tied the knot in a private affair. On the other hand, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COIVD 19 and he posted a video from hospital, asking his fans not to worry and that he was recovering from the virus.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding: Tollywood star Rana Daggubati and his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj are set to tie the knot today. The couple had a grand Haldi and Mehandi ceremony with relatives. Photos and videos of them both in traditional attire surfaced online and they took the internet by storm. Samantha Akkineni took part in the haldi ceremony and she shared some candid moments from the ceremony with Rana Daggubati on her Instagram space.

Director Sujeeth and Pravallika’s wedding: As the wedding season has begun, Saaho director Sujeeth entered into wedlock with his partner Pravallika. Sujeeth and his girlfriend Pravallika got engaged on June 10. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and a few photos from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony surfaced on social media. Their wedding happened on August 3. As the wedding happened during the lockdown, it was simple yet elegant.

Mollywood celebrities’ messages on Air India mishap: Air India Boeing A737, operating from Dubai to Calicut with 184 passengers and six crew members on board came down crashing at 7.40 PM on Saturday due to rain and adverse wind conditions in Calicut airport. Mollywood stars Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and shared helpline numbers and offered their condolences.

Kaithi, Oh My Kadavule get a special screening in International Indian Film Festival Toronto: Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Karthi starrer Kaithi announced on social media that the film has been selected for a special screening at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto. Apart from Kaithi, Kollywood film Oh My Kadavule too has received a special screening at the festival. The film’s director Ashwanth Maarimuthu announced the same on his Twitter space.

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID 19: Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took to his Facebook page and posted a video, announcing that he has tested positive for COVID 19. In the video, he stated that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai based hospital. He mentioned about having very mild symptoms. However, the symptoms worsened after a few days. SPB also revealed that he was advised to quarantine at home but he refused and decided to get treatment at the hospital.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar provided financial aid to the families of deceased Indian 2 crew members: Kamal Haasan and Indian 2 director Shankar met the family of three crew members who lost their lives during a mishap on the sets of Indian 2. They also provided financial aid to the family. The three members lost their lives after a crane on the sets came down crashing. Shooting of the film was brought to a halt ever since the incident happened.

