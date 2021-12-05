South Newsmakers Of The Week: RRR & Pushpa trailer release dates to Ajith Kumar disowning 'Thala' & more

South Indian film industry was buzzing with excitement this week as Pushpa and RRR trailer release dates were announced this birthday. Another week comes to an end and we saw a lot of celebs getting back to grind withe their respective shoot. However, this week Ajith asked everyone to not call him Thala and left fans sad. Tollywood had to bear a loss as popular lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

Allu Arjun Pushpa:

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise's much-anticipated trailer will release on December 6, ahead of that, makers are leaving no stone to make it all buzz worthy with trailer tease video and making a video. Apart from this, Samantha's glimpse from her first-ever special dance number was released and fans went gaga over it.

Get READYY for A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Sizzling Mass Musical



Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 killing it with Icon Star @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/qLVVH1ZGKQ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 1, 2021

RRR:

The highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will release in the second week of December. The makers shared a new poster and announced the trailer which got postponed from 3rd, will release now release on December 9, 2021.

Radhe Shyam:

The much-awaited love anthem from Prabhas' pan Indian film Radhe Shyam is out in all South languages. Titled Nagumomu Thaarale in Telugu, the song follows the blooming romance between the couple as they enjoy the ride of love through picturesque nature on a motorbike. Composed by Justin Prabhakar, the romantic song is crooned by Sid Sriram.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan:

Nayanthara, who is playing the role of Kanmani in boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal, has begun dubbing. The actress began dubbing & Vignesh had the cutest way to announce it. Yes, he shared candid pics with his ladylove and said it was a pleasure watching her recite the dialogues he has written.