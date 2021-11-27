South Newsmakers of the week: RRR's Janani song, Samantha international project to Kamal Haasan COVID postive

Another week has passed and movies are back in theatres, while other languages movies are released on OTT. Movies and celebs are back in action and new updates about movies have been announced. From Janani song from RRR to Samantha's international project. Kartikeya Gummakonda wedding pics broke the internet with fire as many celebs attended. As we jump on to the next week and look forward to what's next in store for us, here's a go through of the top news from the South Indian film industry:

RRR:

Janani, the soul anthem of RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn was released for the audience and it is sure to leave you stunned. From intriguing visuals to BGM, every bit of the song is emotionally stirring.

Samantha:

The actress announced her next film and it is with BAFTA-winning director director, Philip John, popularly for 'Downtown Abbey series'. The film is based on the novel Arrangements of Love, which was adapted from the acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari’s.

A whole new world

Absolutely thrilled to be a part of Arrangements Of Love .

Thank you sir #PhilipJohn for picking me to be #Anu

Samantha tweeted about being thrilled to be part of Arrangements Of Love and thanked director Philip John for picking her to be Anu.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham:

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham teaser was released gives us a glimpse into an intense fight sequence with Mohanlal and it looks magnum in every way. Also stars Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Ashok Selvan and Others.

Kartikeya wedding:

South couple Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding that took place on November 21. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception ceremony and many south celebs attended.

“Nen pedhayaka hero avtha appudu Chiranjeevi kuda na pelli ki vasthadu”



I said this as a an innocent kid. Thankful to fate I am an actor now and my MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu was there to bless me. Your presence means alot to me sir

Love you to the infinity as always pic.twitter.com/nlxzqbCeGV — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) November 23, 2021

Kamal Haasan:

Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 after he came back from the United States. However, to receive better treatment the actor got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Naga Chaitanya:

On the occasion of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Bangarraju which also stars his father Nagarjuna has been released. Chay looks lively and full-on energy as Chinna Bangarraju.

Naga Chaitanya tweeted about two special films, grateful to be playing these roles and working with special people, thanking fans for their love and support for Bangarraju and Thank You The Movie.

Choreographer Sivasankar:

Sonu Sood and Dhanush have extended their financial support to National award winning choreographer Sivasankar, who is battling for life due to covid 19. As his elder son and wife also contracted virus, his younger son Ajay Krishna has been taking care of the family and sought financial help from the film industry.