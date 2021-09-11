South Newsmakers of the week: Sai Dharam Tej bike accident, Tollywood drug case & RRR release postponed

This week was more of unexcepted news and updates for this pith film industry. The Tollywood industry especially is in shock as mega hero Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident and is hospitalised. Many big movie release dates were also announced, from Enemy to Most Eligible Bachelor. Yet again movies like RRR and Love Story have been postponed due to coronavirus. Take a look at the top news of the week.

Sai Dharam Tej accident

Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on Friday evening as the bike skid due to mud at the cable bridge, Hyderabad. The actor is stable and a collar bone surgery will be looked at in the next 24hrs. His mega family, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej along with actors like Prakash Raj, Trivikram Srinivas, Sundeep Kishan and others are visiting him at hospital.

Tollywood drug case

This week after Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, this week Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja appeared in front of ED. They were questioned in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case.

#RC15 launch

Ram Charan & ace Tamil Director Shankar's pan Indian film, tentatively titled RC15, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony attended by Bollywood actor , Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli. Kiara Advani is the female lead.

Movie release dates

Arya and Vishal are teaming up together for an upcoming film titled Enemy. The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja, (October 14).

Telugu romantic film Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde is set to release on October 8, 2021.

The much-awaited release date of Silambarasan's Maanaadu film will release in theatres on November 4, occasion of Diwali 2021. Maanaadu is a pan-Indian film, which is titled Rewind in Telugu and other languages.

RRR release date postponed

The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer RRR, which was slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2021, has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and theatres being closed indefinitely. A new release date will be announced after the reopening of theatres in India.

Love Story postponed

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story, which was slated to release for Ganesh Chaturthi, has yet again being postponed due to COVID-19. Now, the film is aiming for release in theatres on 24th September 2021.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda has kept his promise and has signed Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukha Priya to render a chartbuster for Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger, the pan-Indian film features Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 was kicked off on a high note with a grand gala premiere with 19 contestants. The first week will complete this week and a contestant will be evicted. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Sreeram Chandra, Vishwas, Swathi, Lobo Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are the contestants of the show.

Rajinikanth

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first look and motion poster of Rajinikanth from Annaatthe was released. Siruthai Siva's directorial will hit the big screens on November 4th, for Diwali.